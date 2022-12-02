TWISTED SISTER Launches Makeup Collection

Rock And Roll Beauty has announced the release of the TWISTED SISTER limited-edition beauty collection.

Known for its outrageous glam rock style and rebellious heavy metal music, TWISTED SISTER rose to super stardom thanks to their hit music videos, while their rousing live shows cemented their legacy.

Through a unique collaboration with TWISTED SISTER, the licensing agent Epic Rights and the design team at Rock And Roll Beauty comes this brash and unique color cosmetic collection. The stars of this line are the TWISTED SISTER logo eye shadow palette, lip kit, three-pack eye liner, and blush palette featuring bold colors and metallic shades. To help set the stage, the collection also includes cosmetic bags, a mirror, candles, and nail decals. All products are specially designed to create a glam look that screams, "you can't stop rock 'n' roll."

Product exclusively available at www.rockandrollbeauty.com and internationally at www.revolutionbeauty.com/uk.

TWISTED SISTER joins Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD and Jimi Hendrix in Rock And Roll Beauty's collection.

Rock And Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. The company's talented designers create limited-edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each reminiscence and combine it with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories. From the company's unique one-of-a-kind collectible palettes to the metallic shimmer shades and tattoo stamp eyeliner, Rock And Roll Beauty will rock your world!

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of drummer A.J Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER — Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza — reunited virtually in March 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to the March 2021 virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".