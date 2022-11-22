TWISTED SISTER To Be Inducted Into 'Metal Hall Of Fame'

TWISTED SISTER's classic lineup of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza and late drummer A.J Pero will be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the sixth annual charity gala, set to take place January 26, 2023, at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California.

Metal Hall Of Fame president/CEO Pat Gesualdo said: "The 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala is going to be an amazing event as always. There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions and many exciting surprises and performances."

Added French: "TWISTED SISTER is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers."

A special Rocavaka meet-and-greet with Snider, Rocavaka's brand ambassador, will take place after the induction ceremony where limited-edition Snider numbered Rocavaka bottles will be made available for purchase and signing.

Additional hard rock and heavy metal icon inductees, performances, all-star jams, and other surprises for the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala will be announced over the next few weeks.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door via www.metalhalloffame.org.

Proceeds from the annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala go to the non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities). D.A.D. brings free music programs and therapy services to help special needs children and wounded veterans in various health facilities and community centers.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization that enshrines forever those iconic musicians, artists, music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER — Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza — reunited virtually in March 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to the March 2021 virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".