TWIZTID Announces New Album, 'Welcome To Your Funeral'

It looks to be a bloody Valentine's Day in 2025. Detroit's demented duo TWIZTID has set February 14 as the release date for their new studio album, "Welcome To Your Funeral".

TWIZTID has scheduled three album release shows, dubbed "Be My Bloody Valentine Weekend": February 14 in Reading, Pennsylvania; February 15 in Lakewood, Ohio; and February 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, DEMON HUNTER, QUEENSRŸCHE),the latest effort from Jamie Madrox and Monoxide blends driving rock akin to KORN and LINKIN PARK with the high energy of their underground rap classics, all with the duo's trademarked authenticity, integrity, and anguish. It's a vision that's made friends and supporters out of artists ranging from Jelly Roll to ICE NINE KILLS.

TWIZTID is an independent institution with over a dozen Billboard chart entries. Seen on the road with STATIC-X, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and ATTILA, TWIZTID offers an intensely powerful catharsis, taking listeners on an unflinching ride through emotional darkness and anxiety-ridden paranoia.

"Welcome To Your Funeral" was produced, mixed, engineered, and mastered by Zeuss. Fritz "The Cat" Von Kosky provided additional engineering. Vocals were recorded at The Dojo in Livonia, Michigan; drums at Dexter's Lab Recording in Milford, Connecticut; and all other tracking at Planet Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Madrox and Monoxide performed all vocals, and QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre played drums.

A renewed focus on clawing one's way back to sanity fuels the songs on welcome to your funeral. TWIZTID takes listeners on an unflinching ride through emotional darkness and confessional anxiety-ridden paranoia. Madrox and Monoxide spare no effort, offering an intensely powerful catharsis. This is the next chapter in the Demented Duo's "evilution," setting the stage for a furious future together.

"Welcome To Your Funeral" is available for preorder via Majik Ninja Entertainment.

Track listing:

01. Like We're Gunna Die

02. I Dont Need This

03. Fed Up

04. Leave The World

05. The Wake

06. Inside Out

07. Light The Way

08. Let Me Go

09. Plastic

10. Dance On My Grave

"Be My Bloody Valentine Weekend" shows:

Friday, Feb. 14 @ Reverb - Reading, PA

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ The Roxy - Lakewood, OH

Sunday, Feb. 16 @ Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA