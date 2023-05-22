TYPE O NEGATIVE Shares New A.I. Video For 'Halloween In Heaven'

American gothic metal band TYPE O NEGATIVE has unveiled a darkly captivating treat for World Goth Day. Immerse yourself in the ethereal realm of "Halloween In Heaven" as artificial intelligence breathes new life into the track. Written by the band for their friend "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott (PANTERA),the video features Dimebag alongside John Bonham, John Entwistle, Bon Scott, Randy Rhoads, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, George Harrison, Jim Morrison, Elvis Presley and the Green Man himself, Peter Steele. Fans of the band will also spot a cameo from collaborator and friend of the band, Tara VanFlower (LYCIA).

TYPE O NEGATIVE's Johnny Kenny comments: "An artificial intelligence video for an artificially intelligent band!"

Corinne Larre (Twisted Hooves Studio) who used A.I. and created the animated music video, shared the following: "When Nuclear Blast asked me to make this video using artificial intelligence, I was eager to explore the thousand possibilities offered by this new technology. I ended up using a combination of two platforms: one that generated images and the other transforming said images into video.

"The lyrics left the field open to a lot of experimentation, leading to this universe both eerie and kitsch, which I hope pays homage to the band. The real challenge was the integration of legendary artists into this imagery. It's hard to explain to the A.I. the small details that make them unique as humans. In the end, hundreds, even thousands of iterations must have been made for this video!

"As an artist, I think it is necessary to remain humble when using artificial intelligence as the topic has quite rightly caused some ethical debate in the creative world. In my opinion, these creations should not be seen as artistic works in their own right, but as the first steps of a technology that will revolutionize audiovisual creation in the coming years."

On March 13, 2007, TYPE O NEGATIVE released its seventh and final studio album, "Dead Again". This year marks the 16th anniversary of the record that came out three years before the passing of bassist/vocalist Peter Steele.

Last fall, the "Dead Again" 3LP reissue was made available in select colors. On May 5, the band released "Dead Again" as a 2LP in black vinyl, light green transparent vinyl, light green/black/white splatter vinyl, and mint green marble vinyl as well as a black cassette.

"Dead Again" track listing:

01. Dead Again

02. Tripping A Blind Man

03. The Profit Of Doom

04. September Sun

05. Halloween In Heaven

06. These Three Things

07. She Burned Me Down

08. Some Stupid Tomorrow

09. An Ode To Locksmiths

10. Hail And Farewell To Britain

Bonus Tracks

11. Everything Dies (live)

12. My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (live)

13. Black Sabbath (intro) / Christian Woman (live)

14. Love You To Death (live)

15. Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All) (live)

16. Anesthesia (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

17. Christian Woman (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

18. Love You To Death (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

19. Kill You Tonight (live at Wacken Open Air 2007)

In a recent interview with the "Loaded Radio" podcast, Kelly was asked if there has ever been any talk of staging a concert in honor of Steele. He responded: "Coffee talk. There was never any serious consideration, like, should we do something? Is there even a point of doing it? Or also, is it just a blatant cash grab? So all these things go through your head.

"People celebrate [Peter] all the time," he continued. "They do it daily. I see it online all the time and the impact that he had.

"Maybe somewhere down the road there may be something that's… I don't know. But I know that for me, it would have to include Kenny [Hickey, guitar] and Josh [Silver, keyboards] as well. Anything that we do, it would have to be the three of us. And there's no way you're getting Josh to do anything like that. [Laughs]"

Asked who would handle Peter's vocal parts if they ever did end up doing a tribute concert, Johnny said: "I don't know. I'd want a girl to do it. I'd want a female vocalist — like Ann Wilson [HEART] or something like that. [Laughs] But even so, that's the first thing. When you think about doing some kind of tribute show, you're just gonna get all these people… Yes, Peter was very highly regarded by our peers and stuff like that, and you'll just get a bunch of dudes up there just trying to sound like Peter. And you can't do that. And it's, like, all right, so what's the most remote thing from Peter? You'd have to do something completely abstract. And I would say get a female vocalist. I think Peter would get a kick out of… He would get off on seeing a girl sing his songs, seeing a female sing them. And it would really stress the point of doing something as a tribute instead of trying to recreate something."

Steele passed away in April 2010 from heart failure at the age of 48. Born Petrus T. Ratajczyk on January 4, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York, he stood 6' 7" (201 cm) tall, and had a low, bass-heavy voice, which was one of the most recognizable features in TYPE O NEGATIVE's music.

Before forming TYPE O NEGATIVE, Steele played for the metal group FALLOUT and the thrash band CARNIVORE.

"Going through a midlife crisis and having many things change very quickly made me realize my mortality," Steele told Decibel magazine in 2007. "And when you start to think about death, you start to think about what's after it. And then you start hoping there is a God. For me, it's a frightening thought to go nowhere. I also can't believe that people like Stalin and Hitler are gonna go to the same place as Mother Teresa."

In a 2020 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Kelly said about Steele: "Peter, for the most part, he was a clown. He was always joking around — sarcastic, very self-deprecating humor. Just the opposite of what the music portrayed. When we were working on music and stuff, the end result, he was very serious about what he wanted, how he wanted something to sound. Other times, he was a clown.

"I always said that he wanted to be a normal person, but because he was Peter, that was just not in the cards for him; it was completely impossible," he continued. "I bet he would love to just be able to hang out, go to the bar, have a few drinks. And we would try to do that, and the minute he would come out to the bar, everybody gravitated towards him. He couldn't go to the store by his house without something happening to him."

Asked if that was because of Peter's size, Johnny said: "I think so. He just had this very striking look. He didn't look normal. And he had fangs. [Laughs] He was six and a half feet tall, [had] long black hair and fangs. You're not gonna get the normal response when you're going grocery shopping."