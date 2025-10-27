U.D.O. Announces New Guitarist ALEN BRENTINI: 'His Sound And Energy Fit The Band Perfectly'

U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER, the two bands fronted by former ACCEPT singer Udo Dirkschneider, have recruited Alen Brentini as their new guitarist.

A 48-year-old Croatian guitar player, singer and songwriter who started playing guitar at the age of nine and became a professional musician aged 19, Brentini joins U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER as the replacement for Andrey Smirnov, who announced his exit from the two groups earlier in the month.

Earlier today (Monday, October 27),U.D.O. released the following statement via social media: "We are excited to welcome guitarist Alen Brentini to our lineup. Alen will be with us on guitar as we move into the next chapter of U.D.O. on stage and in our day-to-day creative work. His sound and energy fit the band perfectly and we're looking forward to raising hell together!

"Please join us in giving Alen a loud welcome to the U.D.O. family. You'll hear him with us at the upcoming shows. See you out there!"

Brentini has performed on some of the biggest live TV shows in Germany and Austria, stadium tours as well as "MTV Unplugged". As a solo artist, he has released several records like "Treca Dimenzija", "Behind The Walls Of Silence", "Soul'd Out" and "Black Tears". In 2020, the first album of SOMETHING ON 11, his collaborative project with Jen Majura (ex-EVANESCENCE),was released.

When Smirnov announced his exit from U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER on October 17, he said in a statement: "After nearly 13 years, U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER and I are parting ways.

"It's both overwhelming and exciting to close a chapter that has shaped my life.

"I've been living in the fast lane since 2012 — flying straight from my last show with Paul Di'Anno and Blaze Bayley to recording 'Steelhammer' with U.D.O. Since then, we've written and released 8 studio albums, 4 live records, even reimagined the legendary ACCEPT album 'Balls To The Wall' — and played hundreds of shows all around the world. I'll always treasure those nights when the crowd's roar became my heartbeat. But every journey has its horizon — and mine is calling me forward.

"I will continue to write, record, mix, and play music — for you, and with you.

"Let's stay connected through music — because that's what unites us all.

"Thank you for being part of my story. I love you all!"

U.D.O. added in a separate statement at the time: "After many years of successful collaboration, U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER and guitarist Andrey Smirnov have decided to part ways. This decision was made amicably and with mutual respect.

"The band would like to thank Andrey for his outstanding musicianship, dedication and contribution to U.D.O. over the years. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors.

"U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER will continue with all upcoming projects and live shows as planned."

Smirnov joined U.D.O. in January 2013 as the replacement for Stefan Kaufmann, who left the group in late 2012 for health reasons.

The 41-year-old Andrey is a Russian rock musician, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter who was previously the lead vocalist, guitarist, primary songwriter and founder of the Russian modern metal band EVERLOST. He was also the session guitarist of Paul Di'Anno, Blaze Bayley (ex-IRON MAIDEN) and once was a part of famous Russian metal bands MASTER, EPIDEMIA and few others. Andrey is a well-respected studio musician.

U.D.O.'s latest album, "Touchdown", came out in August 2023 through Atomic Fire Records.

DIRKSCHNEIDER is the name of Udo's band which performs ACCEPT material exclusively.