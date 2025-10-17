U.D.O. Parts Ways With Guitarist ANDREY SMIRNOV

U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER, the two bands fronted by former ACCEPT singer Udo Dirkschneider, have parted ways with guitarist Andrey Smirnov. A replacement guitarist has yet to be announced.

Earlier today, U.D.O. released the following statement via social media: "After many years of successful collaboration, U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER and guitarist Andrey Smirnov have decided to part ways. This decision was made amicably and with mutual respect.

"The band would like to thank Andrey for his outstanding musicianship, dedication and contribution to U.D.O. over the years. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors.

"U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER will continue with all upcoming projects and live shows as planned and further news will be announced soon."

Smirnov joined U.D.O. in January 2013 as the replacement for Stefan Kaufmann, who left the group in late 2012 for health reasons.

The 41-year-old Andrey is a Russian rock musician, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter who was previously the lead vocalist, guitarist, primary songwriter and founder of the Russian modern metal band EVERLOST. He was also the session guitarist of Paul Di'Anno, Blaze Bayley (ex-IRON MAIDEN) and once was a part of famous Russian metal bands MASTER, EPIDEMIA and few others. Andrey is a well-respected studio musician.

U.D.O.'s latest album, "Touchdown", came out in August 2023 through Atomic Fire Records.

"Touchdown" was recorded at various locations with producer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and was mixed at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany) while the mastering was handled by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany). The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the title track, and bass tracks were recorded by former ACCEPT bassist Peter Baltes. Artwork was provided by Martin Häusler who was also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the album campaign.



In April 2023, Baltes officially joined U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER. The former ACCEPT bassist had been playing bass for U.D.O. since September 2022, initially as a temporary replacement for U.D.O.'s then-bassist Tilen Hudrap who was hospitalized after the band's show in Munich, Germany.

DIRKSCHNEIDER is the name of Udo's band which performs ACCEPT material exclusively.

Although Udo announced 10 years ago that his initial DIRKSCHNEIDER tour would mark his final time performing ACCEPT songs, he has continued to play select shows under the DIRKSCHNEIDER banner for the past decade.