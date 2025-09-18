UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Is Close To Signing Publishing Deal For His Autobiography

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, legendary ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider was asked if he has thought about writing his autobiography. Udo responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I was working already for years on this. But then I stopped. And then now I can say yes. I'm just finished nearly with the contract, with the publishing [company], and then I think now it's getting very quick to do a biography. But that will be very interesting for some people. [Laughs]"

Udo previously talked about writing an autobiography as early as 2007. He told Lords of Metal at the time: "I have already started working on it and try to get as much material as I can. But it's not going to be a typical autobiography style. I want it to be more like a novel. We'll see how it turns out and when it's ready."

Dirkschneider, who turned 73 years old in April, is a German singer who first rose to fame with the heavy metal band ACCEPT. After leaving the group in 1987, he formed the band U.D.O., in which he has also enjoyed commercial success.

Udo has a long career spawning almost five decades that helped to shape German heavy metal. His unique and raspy voice approach and, his taste for huge choruses made big part of ACCEPT's appeal and made him the one of the most recognizable characters in heavy metal history.

ACCEPT in 2005 completed a 25th-anniversary tour with a touring lineup of original members Dirkschneider, Wolf Hoffmann and Herman Frank (both on guitar) and Peter Baltes (bass),along with drummer Stefan Schwarzmann.

In November 2011, Dirkschneider's son Sven supported U.D.O. on a date in Germany and became a permanent member of his father's band in February 2015. That same year, the band was renamed DIRKSCHNEIDER and embarked in a long tour called "Back To The Roots" where the band only performed ACCEPT songs.

In 2021, Udo along with his former ACCEPT bandmates, drummer-turned-guitarist Stefan Kaufmann and bassist Peter Baltes, released new music under the name of DIRKSCHNEIDER AND THE OLD GANG that also features former U.D.O. guitarist Matthias Dieth, drummer Sven Dirkschneider and singer Manuela Bibert.

In April 2022, Udo released an album of cover versions, titled "My Way", to mark his 70th birthday

Dirkschneider continues to steadily expand upon his international successes with both his U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER outfits.