Ukrainian Metallers JINJER To Tour Europe As Ambassadors Of Their War-Torn Country

Ukrainian metallers JINJER have been given permission from authorities to leave their war-torn nation and tour Europe this summer as ambassadors of the country.

Earlier today, the band issued the following statement via social media: "We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry Of Culture, that we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home.

"This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible!

"Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!"

Three months ago, JINJER released new merchandise designs to help raise funds to support their country. By April, the effort had resulted in more than $150,000 being raised, with proceeds set to be distributed directly to charity organizations of JINJER's choosing.

Due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine, JINJER was forced to cancel all previously announced North American tour dates this spring, including its own headline concerts, side shows with IN THIS MOMENT and participation in the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour supporting SLIPKNOT.

In early March, JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov told BBC News that he had abandoned his day job to concentrate on the immediate humanitarian crisis. He added that he was working on establishing a charity "to help the military, to help the civilians" and will soon join his friends in running a shelter providing "food supplies, water [and] protection" for people displaced by the conflict.

As for how the JINJER fans have reacted to the Ukraine invasion, Eugene said: "I received some texts from our Russian fans, apologizing and saying they're definitely against this. I didn't receive any angry texts from the Russian side, trying to justify this. Even though some people have this militaristic position, they're ashamed enough not to mention this to me."

Abdukhanov's bandmate, JINJER frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk, has been staying in Southern California with her boyfriend, former SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.