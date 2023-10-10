  • facebook
Unboxing VAN HALEN's 'The Collection II' With SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY

October 10, 2023

Last week, VAN HALEN released a new boxed set spotlighting the iconic band's second incarnation, with singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, and bassist Michael Anthony. The set includes newly remastered versions of four multi-platinum studio albums, along with a selection of rarities recorded between 1989 and 2004.

"The Collection II" is now available on five LPs for $124.98 and five CDs for $49.98. All the music in the set was mastered directly from the original master tapes, a process overseen by the band's longtime engineer, Donn Landee.

An unboxing video for "The Collection II", featuring Hagar and Anthony, can be seen below.

The new set is the long-awaited sequel to "The Collection", a compilation released in 2015 that focused on the six studio albums recorded by the band's original lineup, which featured singer David Lee Roth. "The Collection II" picks up where its predecessor left off and covers the four consecutive No. 1 albums released during the Hagar era: "5150" (1986),"OU812" (1988),"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" (1991) and "Balance" (1995).

The journey begins with "5150", VAN HALEN's seventh studio album and the band's first to claim the top spot on the Billboard 200. Certified platinum six times in the U.S., the record treated fans to hits like "Dreams", "Love Walks In" and "Why Can't This Be Love", which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group returned two years later with "OU812", a quadruple-platinum smash that delivered four Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "Finish What Ya Started" and "When It's Love".

The accolades continued with "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge", which earned VAN HALEN its first Grammy Award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album". Debuting at No. 1 and staying there for three weeks, the album achieved triple-platinum certification. The record produced an incredible seven singles, including hits like "Poundcake", "Top Of The World" and "Right Now".

In 1993, the band released its first live album, "Live: Right Here, Right Now", before returning in 1995 with "Balance", its final studio album with Hagar. The album was another commercial triumph, debuting at No. 1, selling more than three million copies, and earning a Grammy nomination for "The Seventh Seal".

"The Collection II" concludes with "Studio Rarities 1989-2004", an exclusive compilation that assembles eight gems from the Hagar era for the first time. Among these rarities is "Crossing Over", the B-side to "Balance"'s "Can't Stop Lovin' You" and the band's only non-album B-side.

The compilation boasts other exceptional highlights, including the band's cover of LITTLE FEAT's "A Apolitical Blues" and the instrumental "Baluchitherium", which were originally left off the vinyl versions of "OU812" and "Balance", respectively. Additionally, the set features two songs the band contributed to the "Twister" soundtrack — "Humans Being" and the Grammy-nominated "Respect The Wind".

Rounding out the set are "It's About Time", "Up For Breakfast" and "Learning To See", which were recorded during the band's temporary reunion with Hagar in 2004. All three debuted that year on VAN HALEN's second greatest-hits collection, "The Best Of Both Worlds".

"The Collection II" 5-LP track listing

LP One: 5150

Side One

01. Good Enough
02. Why Can't This Be Love
03. Get Up
04. Dreams
05. Summer Nights

Side Two

01. Best Of Both Worlds
02. Love Walks In
03. 5150
04. Inside

LP Two: OU812

Side One

01. Mine All Mine
02. When It's Love
03. A.F.U. (Naturally Wired)
04. Cabo Wabo

Side Two

01. Source Of Infection
02. Feels So Good
03. Finish What Ya Started
04. Black And Blue
05. Sucker In A 3 Piece

LP Three: For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Side One

01. Poundcake
02. Judgement Day
03. Spanked
04. Runaround
05. Pleasure Dome

Side Two

01. In 'N' Out
02. Man On A Mission
03. The Dream Is Over
04. Right Now
05. 316
06. Top Of The World

LP Four: Balance

Side One

01. The Seventh Seal
02. Can't Stop Lovin' You
03. Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)
04. Amsterdam
05. Big Fat Money
06. Doin' Time

Side Two

01. Aftershock
02. Strung Out
03. Not Enough
04. Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)
05. Feelin'

LP Five: Studio Rarities 1989-2004

Side One

01. A Apolitical Blues
02. Crossing Over
03. Baluchitherium

Side Two

01. Humans Being
02. Respect The Wind
03. It's About Time
04. Up For Breakfast

