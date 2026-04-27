UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS Share New Single 'Don't Let It Control You'April 27, 2026
Cult rock group UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS is back with a new single, "Don't Let It Control You", via Killer Candy Records.
A blood-soaked taster from UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS' forthcoming studio album, "Don't Let It Control You" sees the band rip through three minutes and 45 seconds of psycho rock at chainsaw speed. Combining Fuzzrite guitars with driving Stooges piano, out-of-tune harmonies, and Shadow Morton backing vocals, this earworm will be sure to rot in your brain all summer.
Pre-orders for the single, the band's first seven-inch release since "Pusher Man" in 2016, will begin today. To accompany, the band teamed up with low-budget B-movie specialists Tinnitus Productions to produce an exclusive Super 8 music video. Watch it below.
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS have also announced shows around the U.K. in November to add to their summer European dates. A full list of confirmed shows below. Tickets for all U.K. shows go on general sale April 30.
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS live:
Continental Europe:
June 4 - Norje, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
June 6 - Netphen, DE - Freak Valley Festival
June 7 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie
June 10 - Bilbao, ES - Kafé Antzokia
June 12 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
June 13 - Madrid, ES - Sala Mon
June 14 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2
June 16 - Toulouse, FR - Le Rex
June 17 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher de Palmer
June 18 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest
June 20 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting
June 22 - Groningen, NL - Vera
June 24 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz
June 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann
June 27 - Wiesbaden, DE - Sol Sonic Ride
June 28 - Bourlon, FR - Rock in Bourlon
July 2 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
July 3 - Donje Primišlje, HR - Bear Stone Festival
U.K. dates:
November 19 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
November 20 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
November 21 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
November 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell
November 24 - Bristol, UK - Trinity
November 25 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
November 27 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2
November 28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
November 29 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
The brainchild of Kevin Starrs, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS have been making extraordinary music since 2009. Always too bold and idiosyncratic to be easily pigeonholed, they emerged from an obscure corner of the labyrinthine British underground as shadowy purveyors of a new and overwhelmingly psychedelic take on the gritty rudiments of hard rock and downer blues. Steeped in both the wayward melodies, vocal harmonies and mischievous arrangements of psychedelic pop and the dissonant thunder and macabre imagery of proto-metal, Starrs' greatest feat has been to create an entirely fresh sonic world from these most familiar of ingredients.
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS' reputation was swiftly built on towering, riff-driven milestones like 2011's breakthrough opus "Blood Lust" and its warped and wicked follow-up, "Mind Control" (2013),both released through Rise Above Records and subsequently showered with critical acclaim. The band established themselves as an exciting live act in 2013 with a string of high-profile festival appearances, culminating in a tour as sole support to BLACK SABBATH. By the time "The Night Creeper" was released in 2015, their mutation into heavy music's most unmistakable eccentrics was complete, as they cranked up the melodic weirdness, rendering monstrous ideas into something approaching three-dimensional Technicolor.
Firmly established as cult heroes, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS consolidated "The Night Creeper"'s triumph by touring the world extensively, including a string of sold-out shows in the U.S., Europe and Australia. The dystopian-soaked "Wasteland" followed, cementing their reputation, before releasing the bizarro "audio film" concept album "Nell'ora Blu", which challenged their audience with its exploration of new sounds.
While most musicians seem content to chase their own (or other people’s tails),UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS remain resolute individualists. Masterfully echoing the magical atmospheres of heavy music’s turbulent past while sounding entirely unlike anything else available to human ears. Having set up their own label Killer Candy Records, with the single "Don't Let It Control You" and new album set for 2026, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS continue to be the deadliest show in town.
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS is:
Kevin Starrs - Vocals/Lead Guitar
George Hudson - Rhythm Guitar/Vocals
Jus Smith - Bass
Jon Rice - Drums
Rachel Burnett - Keys/Vocals
Photo credit: Karin Hunt