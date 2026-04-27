UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS Share New Single 'Don't Let It Control You'

Cult rock group UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS is back with a new single, "Don't Let It Control You", via Killer Candy Records.

A blood-soaked taster from UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS' forthcoming studio album, "Don't Let It Control You" sees the band rip through three minutes and 45 seconds of psycho rock at chainsaw speed. Combining Fuzzrite guitars with driving Stooges piano, out-of-tune harmonies, and Shadow Morton backing vocals, this earworm will be sure to rot in your brain all summer.

Pre-orders for the single, the band's first seven-inch release since "Pusher Man" in 2016, will begin today. To accompany, the band teamed up with low-budget B-movie specialists Tinnitus Productions to produce an exclusive Super 8 music video. Watch it below.

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS have also announced shows around the U.K. in November to add to their summer European dates. A full list of confirmed shows below. Tickets for all U.K. shows go on general sale April 30.

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS live:

Continental Europe:

June 4 - Norje, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

June 6 - Netphen, DE - Freak Valley Festival

June 7 - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

June 10 - Bilbao, ES - Kafé Antzokia

June 12 - Lisbon, PT - LAV

June 13 - Madrid, ES - Sala Mon

June 14 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz 2

June 16 - Toulouse, FR - Le Rex

June 17 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Rocher de Palmer

June 18 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

June 20 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 - Groningen, NL - Vera

June 24 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

June 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

June 27 - Wiesbaden, DE - Sol Sonic Ride

June 28 - Bourlon, FR - Rock in Bourlon

July 2 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

July 3 - Donje Primišlje, HR - Bear Stone Festival

U.K. dates:

November 19 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

November 20 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

November 21 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

November 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

November 24 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

November 25 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

November 27 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

November 28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

November 29 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

The brainchild of Kevin Starrs, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS have been making extraordinary music since 2009. Always too bold and idiosyncratic to be easily pigeonholed, they emerged from an obscure corner of the labyrinthine British underground as shadowy purveyors of a new and overwhelmingly psychedelic take on the gritty rudiments of hard rock and downer blues. Steeped in both the wayward melodies, vocal harmonies and mischievous arrangements of psychedelic pop and the dissonant thunder and macabre imagery of proto-metal, Starrs' greatest feat has been to create an entirely fresh sonic world from these most familiar of ingredients.

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS' reputation was swiftly built on towering, riff-driven milestones like 2011's breakthrough opus "Blood Lust" and its warped and wicked follow-up, "Mind Control" (2013),both released through Rise Above Records and subsequently showered with critical acclaim. The band established themselves as an exciting live act in 2013 with a string of high-profile festival appearances, culminating in a tour as sole support to BLACK SABBATH. By the time "The Night Creeper" was released in 2015, their mutation into heavy music's most unmistakable eccentrics was complete, as they cranked up the melodic weirdness, rendering monstrous ideas into something approaching three-dimensional Technicolor.

Firmly established as cult heroes, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS consolidated "The Night Creeper"'s triumph by touring the world extensively, including a string of sold-out shows in the U.S., Europe and Australia. The dystopian-soaked "Wasteland" followed, cementing their reputation, before releasing the bizarro "audio film" concept album "Nell'ora Blu", which challenged their audience with its exploration of new sounds.

While most musicians seem content to chase their own (or other people’s tails),UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS remain resolute individualists. Masterfully echoing the magical atmospheres of heavy music’s turbulent past while sounding entirely unlike anything else available to human ears. Having set up their own label Killer Candy Records, with the single "Don't Let It Control You" and new album set for 2026, UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS continue to be the deadliest show in town.

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS is:

Kevin Starrs - Vocals/Lead Guitar

George Hudson - Rhythm Guitar/Vocals

Jus Smith - Bass

Jon Rice - Drums

Rachel Burnett - Keys/Vocals

Photo credit: Karin Hunt