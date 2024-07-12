UNEARTH Releases New Digital EP 'Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons'

UNEARTH has released a new digital EP, "Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons". Featuring a potent mix of unreleased tracks and blistering live performances, this EP showcases UNEARTH's signature blend of ferocious instrumentation and thought-provoking lyricism. Included are two brand-new cuts from the recording process of "The Wretched; The Ruinous", "Sea Of The Lost" and "Warrior Souls", with "Warrior Souls" in particular continuing the narrative explored in the album.

"It's a pit starter from the opening seconds and is heavy and uncompromising throughout," explains the band. "Lyrically it imagines a desolate time when future generations take vengeance on their living predecessors for not doing more to save our environment from becoming uninhabitable and our species being on the brink of extinction. The more unlivable our world becomes, the fewer political, religious and cultural divides will exist. There will be only two missions remaining for the human race; survival and retribution."

Adding to the EP's dynamic energy are live recordings of "The Wretched; The Ruinous (Live In Texas, 2023)" and "Dawn Of The Militant (Live In Texas, 2023)", providing fans with a visceral taste of UNEARTH's commanding stage presence.

Accompanying the EP's release is the visualizer for "Warrior Souls", now available below, offering a visceral visual complement to the track's intensity.

Catch UNEARTH live on their upcoming tour dates, including performances across Europe, Japan and the United States.

"Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons" track listing:

01. Sea Of The Lost

02. Warrior Souls

03. The Wretched; The Ruinous (Live in Texas, 2023)

04. Dawn Of The Militant (Live in Texas, 2023)

UNEARTH, who celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2023, are nothing short of standard-bearers and keepers of the faith for American metalcore. They were the band born in the breakdown who never wavered from their love for European death metal melodicism, supercharged by American thrash and hardcore. Now, more than a quarter century into a career that's seen the Massachusetts mob play innumerable gigs and massive festivals on six continents, sell hundreds of thousands of records, and inspire some of the most important bands in extreme metal today, they remain a force to contend with.

It's a daunting thought that UNEARTH has been a part of the metal landscape since making their recorded debut with 1999's "Above The Fall Of Man" EP. At that point, UNEARTH was one of the key bands in an-about-to-detonate New Wave Of American Heavy Metal (NWOAHM) scene that included nascent lineups of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LAMB OF GOD, SHADOWS FALL, DARKEST HOUR, BLEEDING THROUGH and GOD FORBID.

The release of 2001's "The Stings Of Conscience" album (Eulogy) and its landmark follow-up "Endless" EP ignited excitement about UNEARTH, who in 2003 joined KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SHADOWS FALL and LAMB OF GOD on the inaugural MTV Headbangers Ball tour. Inking with Metal Blade that year for the album "The Oncoming Storm", UNEARTH took their spot as one of American metal's most explosive live acts.

"Those early years of full-time touring were really impactful for us," says UNEARTH vocalist Trevor Phipps. "We were hitting milestone after milestone, year in year out."

Endless road work followed including countless tours, massive European, Japanese, and Australian festivals, and rite-of-passage American road-jaunts, including the Ozzfest and Mayhem festival tours, cemented the Mass quintet as a force in the world of metal. That unassuaged work ethic drives the band to this day.

On album number eight, "The Wretched; The Ruinous", UNEARTH not merely continued to amp up their metal meets hardcore intensities, but they also exceed themselves with a record that incorporated elements of classic UNEARTH offerings dating back to 2004's "breakthrough" "The Oncoming Storm", while exploring beyond the recent back-to-basics promise of 2018's "Extinction(s)" . For UNEARTH's founding mainstays, Phipps and guitarist Buz McGrath, it feels like the beginning of a new chapter.

"The Wretched; The Ruinous" was a turning point moment for UNEARTH. It was the first album in their canon recorded without guitarist Ken Susi, who exited the band in 2022.