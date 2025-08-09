UNLEASHED's JOHNNY HEDLUND: 'It Feels Really Good' To 'Still Be Doing This' After 35 Years

In a new interview with MetalKaoz, Johnny Hedlund of long-running Swedish death metallers UNLEASHED was asked how it feels to have lasted more than 35 years and released 15 full-length albums so far. The bassist/vocalist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it feels great. It's been a good ride, I would say. I mean, we've been doing it for such a long time now that we kind of — you almost take it for granted. But sometimes, once in a while, you've gotta just stop and think about what the hell is going on. But it feels really good. It feels really good we can still be doing this and, well, first and foremost, we can still have a good time. And I think that's really important. And we do. So we always look forward to the next album and we always look forward to the next show and next festival. So, yeah, things are good."

Asked if it has become easier to write new music after doing it for more than three decades, Johnny said: "Probably. Since we've been the same guys also for a very long time in the band, we kind of know each other. Fredrik [Folkare, UNLEASHED guitarist] won't send around music to try and risk something. He knows what Tomas [Måsgard, UNLEASHED rhythm guitarist], Anders [Schultz, UNLEASHED drummer] and Johnny like, and I very seldom take a chance and write lyrics that the guys in the band probably would turn down. It will just be a waste of time. So in that regard, it's pretty easy. I mean, because we've been doing it for such a long time, we know each other very, very well. And it's a smooth ride, I would say."

After the interviewer noted that the current UNLEASHED lineup has been together for around 30 years now, Johnny said: "Yeah, I think, yeah, probably. I think [since] '97 or '98; I'm not sure. Yeah, it's been a long time, and crazy. We used to say, 'What about the old Fredrik?' [referencing original UNLEASHED guitarist Fredrik Lindgren] and 'How about the new Fredrik?' And the thing is that the new Fredrik has been around for almost 30 years now. [Laughs] So that's strange. He's like the new guy in the band. [Laughs] That's funny shit."

UNLEASHED's fifteenth studio album, "Fire Upon Your Lands", will be released on August 15 via Napalm Records.

In a recent interview with Jai That Aussie Metal Guy, Hedlund was asked what keeps him and his UNLEASHED bandmates motivated to keep making new music. Johnny said: "Well, I don't know how to stop. [Laughs]. It's strange because I've gotten this question many times, and I still don't know really the answer.

"The thing is that when we started this band, I was a young guy," he continued. "We started it in 1989, and I had played in NIHILIST for two years, so I started playing death metal in '87. Now that's, like, 400 years ago [laughs] — at least it feels like it. So the thing is that everything that we spoke about way back then was mostly, 'Let's go out on fucking tour and bang heads together and drink some beers.' There was no plan to release 15 albums way back then, but as the years kept rolling, and we realized, 'Man, we might actually be good at this' [laughs], we just kept on going. And we still do. And Anders used to tell me, 'Well, what the hell should I do if I didn't do this?'

"First of all, it's very inspiring to make music and lyrics, and we love it," Johnny added. "And, of course, going out to meet people and still bang heads and drink beer and meeting all the friends I've been seeing for all those years, that's the thing, man. There's nothing better. So, yeah, we just keep on rolling."