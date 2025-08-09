Watch: TESTAMENT Concert In Bogota Halted Due To Power Outage

Power went out at the beginning of TESTAMENT's concert Friday night (August 8) in Bogota, Colombia.

The blackout occurred during the opening song, "Practice What You Preach", of the San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans' concert at the Ace Of Spades club.

Earlier today, TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick shared a short Instagram video from last night's concert and he included the following message: "Bogotá! Not only a great crowd but very patient…Listen to this: Midway into first song (PWYP),just past the gtr solo, about to launch into last verse..WHAM!! No sound, no lights. CITY WIDE POWER OUTAGE!! Our next hour and a half or so was spent backstage, illuminated by cell flashlights, sitting around (I played mini-acoustic to stay warmed up). Most of the crowd mingled on the street outside. Eventually, a truck with high-capacity generator arrived, connected to the building’s circuits and was able to provide enough energy to power up the amps and PA and a few basic lights. Normally by this time, we’d be heading back to the hotel, but as QUEEN said: 'The show must go on'. We returned with a slightly shortened set and thunderous energy from the crowd which made everyone forget the late hour. This was just afterwards. Gracias, amigos y amigas".

TESTAMENT recently completed mixing its upcoming studio album with Swedish producer Jens Bogren, who had previously worked with OPETH, KREATOR, PARADISE LOST, SOILWORK and AMON AMARTH, among others. The LP will mark TESTAMENT's follow-up to 2020's "Titans Of Creation", which was co-produced by Juan Urteaga, who previously worked with TESTAMENT on "Dark Roots Of Earth" (2012) and "Brotherhood Of The Snake" (2016).

TESTAMENT's upcoming album will be the band's first with drummer Chris Dovas, who became an official member of TESTAMENT in April 2023. He joined the group as the replacement for Dave Lombardo, who had lasted less than a year after formally joining the long-running metal act in March 2022.

Prior to joining TESTAMENT as a full-time member, Dovas filled in for Lombardo on the first six dates of TESTAMENT's summer/fall 2022 leg of "The Bay Strikes Back Tour".