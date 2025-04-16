VADER Shares New Song 'Unbending' From Upcoming 'Humanihility' EP

Polish death metal veterans VADER have released a music video for a brand new single called "Unbending", which will be the official anthem of Poland's renowned Mystic Festival this year. It's also the closing track of VADER's upcoming EP, "Humanihility", that will be out on May 30.

Five years after VADER's much-lauded 12th studio album "Solitude In Madness", VADER returns with three brand-new tracks once again produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio, U.K. Featuring excellent artwork by Marcelo Vasco (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, DARK FUNERAL),this EP marks the first recording as a quintet with guitarist Mauser returning to the group and new drummer Michael alongside vocalist/guitarist Peter, bassist Hal and another longtime member of the band, guitarist Spider.

"Humanihility" offers scorching new songs that prove to be vicious, thrash-laden anthems perfectly blending old-school thrash with VADER's unique straight-forward fury and neckbreaking tempos. Each of the songs was created by a different band member, giving them a more personal style.

The only physical edition will be a limited 12-inch (red vinyl, 700 copies).

VADER formed back in 1983 and besides releasing classics such as "The Ultimate Incantation", "De Profundis", "Litany" (which has its 25th anniversary in 2025) and many more, is the longest active extreme metal band to ever emerge from Europe.

"Humanihility" track listing:

01. Genocide Designed

02. Rampage

03. Unbending (Mystic Festival Anthem 2025)

VADER is currently on tour in Europe with guests RISE OF KRONOS and SKAPHOS.