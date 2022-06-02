VAN HALEN: 'Story Of Their Songs' To Premiere This Weekend On REELZ

"Van Halen: Story Of Their Songs" will premiere on Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Reelz.

They were the band that changed the face of heavy rock and created a formula for a four-decade run as a legendary band. From their early days playing parties in Pasadena to becoming the biggest rock act in America, "Story Of Their Songs" explores six key songs that helped make them rock music titans.

After announcing their arrival on to the music scene with the bold and timeless "Runnin' With The Devil", they hit a commercial peak with synth-heavy chart-topper "Jump" before reinventing themselves not once but twice as singer David Lee Roth was replaced by Sammy Hagar, who then made way for Gary Cherone. Despite the lineup changes, they still produced hit music, including "Why Can't This Be Love?" and mainstream smashes "When It's Love" and "Can't Stop Loving You" along with the experimental "Without You".

Elliot Gilbert, who created the cover art for the band's debut album, recalls the photo session that left him deaf for a week. "Jump" music video producer Robert Lombard reveals the dilemma that eventually got him fired, and Dweezil Zappa, son of music legend Frank Zappa, remembers the time when Eddie Van Halen revealed some of his guitar playing secrets. Nuno Bettencourt quizzes his bandmate Gary Cherone about the former EXTREME singer's stint as VAN HALEN's frontman while cinematographer Daniel Court explains the real reason for the band's famed "no brown M&Ms" rider request.

Eddie Van Halen played his final concert with VAN HALEN on October 4, 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the last show of the band's summer 2015 tour, which marked VAN HALEN's third time hitting the road since Roth rejoined the group in 2007.

Eddie and drummer Alex Van Halen formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Eddie died in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.