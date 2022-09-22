VENDED Feat. COREY TAYLOR's And SHAWN CRAHAN's Sons: 'Ded To Me' Music Video Released

VENDED, the band fronted by Griffin Taylor, the son of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor, has released the official music video for its latest single, "Ded To Me". The performance footage in the clip was filmed during VENDED's summer 2022 tour.

VENDED previously stated about the track: "This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!"

This past July, the five-piece — which also includes Simon Crahan (drums; son of SLIPKNOT percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan) and Jeremiah Pugh (bass),Cole Espeland (lead guitar) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar) — crossed the pond to Europe for its first shows on the continent.

Late last year, VENDED dropped a duo of singles ("Asylum" and "Burn My Misery") ahead of its five-track debut EP, "What Is It / Kill It", which arrived at DSPs in November. The acclaimed collection was recorded with Griffin Landa of THE ACACIA STRAIN. The two singles bookended VENDED's first U.S. headline tour, after which the band went on to open the day's proceedings at the huge Knotfest Los Angeles show at the Banc Of California Stadium, playing alongside SLIPKNOT, BRING ME THE HORIZON, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333, CODE ORANGE and CHERRY BOMBS.

VENDED's fresh and unique sound heralds in a new era and the arrival of the next generation of brutality to hail from Des Moines, Iowa. Formed in February of 2018, VENDED exhibits a furiously heavy sound built upon the foundations laid by the speed, power and precision of the rhythm section, layered with ferocious guitars, soul crushing solos and gutteral-yet-melodic vocals that portray the hardships and the harsh realities of life.

VENDED had its first mainstream exposure in 2020 when they performed as part of Knotfest.com's virtual "Pulse Of The Maggots" festival.

VENDED played its first headlining show in March 2020 at the iconic local club Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa.

Griffin, who looks a lot like his father, previously showcased his skills when he joined Corey onstage during STONE SOUR shows in 2017 and 2018. According to The Pulse Of Radio, he's also played cover tunes with Simon Crahan, while Clown's daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway has snapped some of VENDED's previous press pics.