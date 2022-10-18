VENOM INC.'s U.S. Visa Issues Are Result Of 'Backlog Caused By COVID-19 Situation'

VENOM INC., the band featuring original VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and ex-VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, has postponed its previously announced U.S. tour which was scheduled to kick off at the end of October.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 18),VENOM INC. released the following statement: "It is with great frustration and regret that we must announce that our planned East Coast U.S. run must be pushed into 2023. In the meantime, we will plan the West Coast dates to happen earlier in 2023.

"Due to the backlog caused by the Covid-19 situation, the US Embassy in Portugal [where Dunn resides] is unable to schedule an appointment interview for a visa before mid-November.

"Although we have been pushing for weeks and have been passed with all paperwork required and fees paid, the government is the one who holds the wand over us and has refused to expedite us in this instance so we are left with no choice but to postpone.

"Some things are beyond our control so we apologize but rest assured we will hit hard, heavy, and loud in 2023 so hold fast and we will see you soon!!"

Tickets purchased for the tour will be refunded by the venue.

VENOM INC. released its sophomore album, "There's Only Black", on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The follow-up to 2017's "Avé", "There's Only Black" marks the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects. It also marks the VENOM INC. recording debut of drummer Jeramie Kling (formerly of MASSACRE),who joined the band in 2018.

Back in 2018, VENOM INC. recruited Kling to fill in for drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter. VENOM INC. has since completed several tours with Kling without making any official announcements about Bray's possible return to the group.

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released three albums as VENOM between 1989 and 1992 — "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.