VILLE VALO On Possibility Of HIM Reunion: 'I Don't Find It An Appetizing Idea At The Moment'

In a new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, ex-HIM frontman Ville Valo said that fans of the beloved Finnish "love" metallers shouldn't get their hopes up about a possible reunion of the band that officially called it quits in 2017.

"I don't find it an appetizing idea at the moment," Valo said. "We haven't really been in touch, which tells you a lot. If the phone starts ringing at some point, then we'll see. I love the guys and I hope that they still care about me, too. So maybe one day, but it would have to be for good reason. But the countdown to the end of my life has started, I don't have time to reinvent the wheel, so I have to put all my effort into whatever is happening next. It's lovely to have a family, and lovely to have that co-dependency in a band, but with [my solo project VV], the cool thing was that I didn't have to call anybody and ask for permission. I'd like to keep it like that for the time being."

Last March, Valo told Czech Republic's Metalshop TV that he "felt a sense of relief" when HIM broke up seven years ago. "We'd done HIM for about 25 years and we went through downhills and uphills and whatever; we had quite a rollercoaster ride," he explained. "And I was happy that we ended it the way we ended it, which was that we still remained friends and everybody was in good spirits and our last tour in 2017 went great. So it was a good way of ending it. But although I had a sense of relief, I did feel a bit empty; I didn't know what to do."

Ville added: "Before we ended HIM, I didn't know how I'd be feeling, if I would feel like I would have lost a leg, because HIM was there since I've been 13 or 14 years old, so it's a long time to be in a band and growing up with that band. Yeah, it was weird for a while."

In February 2023, Ville told Czech TV Česká Televize about the possibility of a reunion of HIM: "It would have to be for a good reason. There would have to be some new music or whatever. Just playing the old songs wouldn't make any sense. Maybe one day. But I said… I felt that that's done and dusted with. It was a good part of my life, and it was a great that we ended it. And it would be risky to try it again."

In January 2023, Ville discussed the factors that contributed to HIM's breakup in an interview with Scott Penfold of Loaded Radio. At the time, he said: "I think it was just that we were a bit worn out. We lost the spark. We all loved touring, but the spark wasn't there when we started working on new material. We didn't think it sounded great. And when you'd been with a band for such a long time, and we considered that what we had done, that we had done great things, at least great things for ourselves, things that we really enjoyed and things that really made a difference for ourselves, it was quite sad to all of a sudden realize that the new stuff is not up to par and it just doesn't feel right. It took a while for us to actually make that call, to be able to say that 'let's be done with it.' Because it had been such a big part of everybody's life. Since we were kids — I knew the guitar player and the bass player, Migé [Mikko Paananen, bass] and Linde [Mikko Lindström, guitar], I knew them since I was maybe 10 years old or so. So we literally grew up together, with having HIM as sort of the soundtrack and the backbone for our lives. It was sad, but then yet at the same time I'm quite proud of the fact that we ended on good terms, because that's quite rare in the world of music."

He continued: "It seemed that we had lost interest — as simple as it is. I think that we had come to the end of that journey. It felt that we played all the songs we were made to play. So it was quite simple, but yeah, it was quite dark for a bit. The brain didn't compute. It was weird. And also it was quite scary because I didn't know what was gonna happen, and neither did the rest of the guys. How it was gonna feel after the band was done with. 'Cause I thought that it might be that I feel like a completely different person or I feel that I've just lost a leg, that there was gonna be a lot of phantom pain. But there was none. There was just a great wave of relief, to be honest with you. And it felt really good."

Asked if that means that the door is at least slightly open for HIM to return at some point in the future, Ville said: "It'd be lovely to play with some of the lads, especially Migé, the bass player. He's one of the guys who also was here at my home studio, when 'Neon Noir' [my solo album] was born, every couple of months he came over to listen to where I was at with the album. He was my Rick Rubin — this guru who didn't say much but whose opinions anyway matter the most. He's a lovely chap and a really, really good friend. He helped me out once again to get myself out of this whole…

"I never say never — definitely," he said in regards to the possibility of a HIM reunion. "If there's good reason and if there's good timing, it'd be great. They're great musicians and they're great guys — we shared a lot of good things, both on a personal level and a musical level — but at this moment in time, none whatsoever. I'm not interested at all. 'Cause it doesn't make any sense. It's only been a few years since we disbanded. It's getting close to six years now. So it hasn't been long. And I think there's also the danger of rehashing something and messing it up royally. We ended on a high note, so that's quite nice. At the end of the day, we did end the band for a good reason. It was quite painful being with the band that you love to death and at the same time realize that things are not working out, and no matter what you do, the love is not there anymore. So I'd be very wary of trying to reanimate that because it might end up being that sort of Frankenstein monster that nobody wants to really meet."

Valo previously discussed the possibility of a HIM reunion during an appearance on a November 2022 episode of "The James McMahon Music Podcast". At the time, he said: "Never say never, I'd say. HIM was so much more than just a band to me. I met Migé, the bass player, when I was about 12. I met Linde, the guitar player, when I was maybe 13 or 14. So we grew up together and went through so many different phases in our lives anyway together, with HIM providing the soundtrack for it and the focus or being the focal point. And it's so much more than about just monetary things.

"If there would be a good reason, good sort of idea or good cause, or if, all of a sudden, everybody would start to gravitate towards each other, I think that would be the best thing," he continued. "[If] all of a sudden everybody in their own lives just start[ed] to… where it would make sense [to get back together] after all this time. 'Cause you need to take breaks.

"[Toward the end of HIM], it wasn't necessarily fizzling out, but we had definitely lost the spark regarding creating new music. We tried to work it out, but it didn't sound good. It started to feel like a day job, and when it starts to feel like that, it's definitely time to end it, in the world of rock and roll, I think. Or in our world of rock and roll. So I cannot tell you whether we're gonna feel like that in the future. I wouldn't mind, but I don't wanna do it right now. It's not something I will think about constantly, or ever, to be honest with you."

Asked if he ever had people suggesting to him during his time with HIM to pursue a solo career or whether he had those aspirations himself, Ville said: "It was a weird existence, because I did write most of the songs [in HIM], and a lot of people, when we started out, they thought it was a solo project, also because it was called 'HIM'. It was a weird combo. So all those 25 years I had to fight for the guys to get some recognition, saying that I do write the songs, I sing the songs, but we are childhood mates and that the sound and the way they play their instruments, it makes a big difference; it cannot be just whomever. So I'm actually glad not to talk about that at all [when it comes to my solo project]; I don't have to, 'cause I played all the stuff by myself and I'm the one to carry the blame or the good and the bad and the ugly."

HIM completed a farewell tour in 2017, closing the final chapter on the band's 26-year career.

A little over a year ago, Ville told Radio Bob! about HIM's split: "I think it was the right call to call it a day with HIM. We'd done it for a long, long time and it started to sort of, like, wither away a bit. It was maybe our interest and maybe just sign of the times. We'd been together for such a long time that we were ourselves really surprised that it lasted for such a long time."

Valo's debut solo album, "Neon Noir", came out in January 2023 via Heartagram Records, distributed by UMG/Spinefarm.

Photo credit: Juha Mustonen