VINCE NEIL Reveals How He Prepares For MÖTLEY CRÜE Live Shows

The latest episode of "The Allison Hagendorf Show" features the four members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in an unprecedented display of emotional openness and mutual admiration, marking a first in the band's storied history.

During this landmark interview, each member of CRÜE delves deep into their feelings, revealing what they cherish most about their bandmates. "It's the first time they've ever expressed these thoughts and sentiments out loud — not just to the world, but to each other," shares host Allison Hagendorf, highlighting the unique and vulnerable nature of the episode.

Hagendorf skillfully navigates this rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of one of rock's most notorious bands, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. The episode promises not only to entertain but also to shed light on the complex relationships that have propelled MÖTLEY CRÜE through decades of success.

Regarding how he prepares for a MÖTLEY CRÜE live show, singer Vince Neil said: "I do it at the gig, like a little bit before the show. 'Cause I'm always out there, like, half an hour, 45 minutes before the guys come out. I'm already on stage. I'm checking out the [setup], seeing what's going on, getting my ears going good and stuff. And that's what I really love about outdoor [shows] Everybody's out there to have a good time."

Asked if they do any training or a physical workout to stay conditioned, drummer Tommy Lee said: "I've just been doing some upper-body stuff. That's the most draining part, so for me, I try to freshen that up before we go out and play for two hours. Otherwise you get your ass kicked real quick."

Asked to name his favorite thing about Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx said: "I love Vince because he doesn't overthink things. He is our audience. When I talk to Vince about things, he won't overthink it. He'll just tell it how it is. I always appreciate I can lean on him as a friend. He's been one of my best friends forever. And without that voice, I wouldn't be sitting here today. That voice changed my life. And I get to write lyrics for this guy. And every time I write, I hear his voice. This is, I feel, such a privilege."

Hosted by renowned music journalist and media personality Allison Hagendorf, "The Allison Hagendorf Show" is your all-access backstage pass to the most intimate and electrifying sit-downs with the titans of the entertainment and music industry. This episode with MÖTLEY CRÜE follows a series of captivating interviews, including the recent headline-making sit-down with Richie Sambora (BON JOVI).

"The Allison Hagendorf Show" is produced in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents and sponsored by functional sparkling beverage company Cloud Water.