VINNIE VINCENT Pays Tribute To ACE FREHLEY: He 'Possessed That Special Something, A Magic That Touched His Fans'

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has paid tribute to the band's original axeman Ace Frehley, who died this past Thursday at the age of 74.

Vincent, who replaced Frehley in KISS in 1982 but was dismissed early in 1984 over creative and personal differences, shared his thoughts on Frehley's passing in a post on his official Facebook page. He wrote: "Ace Frehley gone too soon. The loss of a loved one.

"I wanted to say the right words that could describe the loss of a loved one but nothing I could muster would begin to comfort the millions of fans who idolized worshiped and adored Ace, the man and the legend, and make their pain go away.

"Ace's passing brought me back many long miles away to the beginning of my own journey, strangely replacing Ace in KISS, a band whose music I knew little about, aside from a few radio singles, and had no fan interest in, aside from the magnitude of their massive success, yet I wanted it more than life itself.

"My religion as a 12-year-old were THE BEATLES.... which was ten years earlier than the KISS beginning of 1974. My addiction grew from THE BEATLES to [LED] ZEPPELIN.. Jeff Beck to MAHAVISHNU [ORCHESTRA] jazz rock fusion of the 70's. So I was a decade early in sharing the nostalgia with the KISS fan base, who as adults will forever embrace KISS through their own childhood memories. Yet in the strangest twist of irony, I found myself replacing Ace, as KISS guitarist in an 'odd couple gone berserk sitcom' like setting, writing songs and rehearsing with the revamped KISS with Eric Carr on drums and being served contracts to sign as Ace's replacement..... wondering in disbelief, how the hell in the world did this happen? Here I was, stepping into the bigger than life legend Ace Frehley's boots (literally) which was similar to learning to walking on stilts. Once I got used to them it became as normal as playing my guitar.

"Oddly, my one and only encounter with Ace was in 1982 at the video shoot for 'I Love It Loud'," he continued. "In utter disbelief, the band whose records I was unfamiliar with were recording a song Gene [Simmons, KISS bassist/vocalist] and I wrote and here I was, the new kid watching the magical persona Ace on stage rocking out to a song I wrote??? Surreal? Way past that. I remember knocking on Ace's door to his dressing room to introduce myself and say hi. I was nervous meeting the bigger than life legend himself. I was green, lost for words and overwhelmed by Ace's presence and the magnitude of fame Ace achieved in his amazing career. Yet in my one and only fleeting encounter with him I read a person who lost their heart. His only words to me were 'hey kid. good luck. you're gonna need it.' He was more right than he could have imagined. We shook hands and wished each other luck and said goodbye.

"Those are the only words I ever shared with Ace from 1982 until we met again in 2022 for a memorable music performance weekend in Nashville," Vincent added. "During those years I never heard from Ace, we never crossed paths. Not unusual for me as I'm not a social person. But suddenly it all changed in 2022. Ace and I shared a belated moment of bonding that felt good. Real good. No pretense. We liked each other!!! We came full circle from our beginning handshake in 1982 to meeting up for a very special KISS legacy show in Nashville. It was a weekend I will forever remember fondly shared with [former KISS guitarist] Bruce Kulick, Ace, [original KISS drummer] Peter Criss and myself as band members coming together for the first time in support of our individual legacy as we gave tribute to the band we were historically intertwined: the greatest band in the world, known as KISS. The band whose sum was greater than its parts.

"Could words adequately eulogize the 'legend' of Ace Frehley? I think not," Vinnie said. "To me a legend is all encompassing and all consuming, embracing the heart soul and mind of their individual audience. A legend is everlasting, emoting the same fan pride, well being and warmth to the person they have touched thru their artistry thru the passage of time. Thru light and dark, the effect of that artist remains steadfast in the fans he touched. Ace was all of that and much more.

"Ace Frehley possessed that special something.... a magic that touched his fans, and they loved him deeply. And they are crying for him now. Those are the qualities of a legend that are indescribable. Even during Ace's more difficult moments, his legion of fans did not abandon him. They stood with him and cheered him on to let Ace know they had his back and to show Ace he was loved no matter what. You can't buy that. Ace brought the gift of everlasting childhood to all the fans who loved him. Everyone felt that way about Ace from rockstars music gear companies and fans alike. Everyone loved him. Ace was the every man rock star. That's what a legend is. That's Ace Frehley.

"Ace's journey here is complete. He has walked through the portal into eternity. A door we all walk thru at some point. But what he leaves for all of us here are the images, the recordings, the performances, the happy memories of Ace the person, the man, the musical works and a magic character persona that was loved by everyone, young and old alike and a stage presence that will live forever. I'm forever proud and grateful to have shared the same KISS 'forever legacy' as Ace....we were one fucking hell of a great band.

"Cheers, my friend. You will be sorely missed by everyone and by me. I will hurt tomorrow and always as I am hurting now.

"Love light and peace, Vinnie Vincent".

In a December 2023 interview with Greg Prato of Ultimate Guitar, Ace was asked about his May 2022 live performance with fellow former KISS guitarists Vinnie and Bruce at that year's Creatures Fest, which took place at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. He said: "It was real interesting. Very few people believe that all these years, I had never met Vinnie Vincent. And it wasn't because I was trying to avoid him or vice versa. It's just somehow, somehow, our paths never crossed. But we got along famously. I didn't realize he was a lot shorter than me. But other than that, he got there and played some nice guitar licks. We jammed together, and it was a fun night. I was there with Vinnie… and I think Peter Criss was there, and Bruce Kulick. I'm really good friends with Bruce."

He continued: "It's really funny — I'm friends with all the guys in KISS. Even Eric Singer is a dear friend of mine. And now I'm friends with Vinnie. I never had a problem with any of these people. But for some reason, Paul [Stanley] had a problem with a lot of them. And Gene [Simmons]. But I'd rather not even talk about those guys since they're retired and their career is winding down while mine is taking off. So, that's kind of nice."

In a separate interview with Guitar Player magazine, Ace stated about Vinnie: "Vinnie Vincent played too fast. I never paid much attention to him as far as anything else. I know that Paul used to complain to me about Vinnie. He said that he was like a loose cannon, and that he doubled the length of the guitar solo, and that he played things too fast, and they couldn't control him, you know? … But the problem with shredding is that it's not memorable, you know? When you put 64 notes in a bar or two bars, you don't know what the guy is playing. I mean… not everybody can do that, but I'm more into melody."

Vincent — who was a member of KISS when the band publicly "unmasked" in 1983 — made several public appearances in 2018 after spending the past two decades out of the public eye.

In 1983, KISS wrote and released "Lick It Up" — their first album without makeup — a recording on which Vincent co-wrote eight of 10 songs, including the title track, which remains a staple of the group's live performances to this day.

Despite the album's success, Vincent was fired by KISS after the "Lick It Up" touring cycle came to an end, allegedly due to a dispute over both the terms of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with Simmons and Stanley to write three songs for their acclaimed album "Revenge", including the record's first two singles, "Unholy" and "I Just Wanna". Their relationship quickly soured once again, however. Four years later, Vincent released a solo EP, "Euphoria", which featured vocals by former VVI singer Robert Fleischman and included material from sessions recorded around 1990. Soon after that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for more than two decades.

In April 2018, Vincent joined Simmons at the KISS bassist/vocalist's "Vault" event in Nashville, Tennessee. He later said in an interview that he felt that got "a cold reception" and was "treated very indifferently" by Gene at the event.

Ace Frehley photo credit: Jayme Thornton