VOIVOD Is Recording New Studio Album, Mixing Live LP Of Performance With Orchestre Symphonique De Québec

After a busy period of working on various projects behind the scenes, Canadian sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD have announced their upcoming tour dates across North America as well as a long summer touring campaign all over Europe. The band has also offered an update about their current studio activity and launched a new video clip for their classic track "Condemned To The Gallows".

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin checked in with the following comment: "We are gearing for a very exciting year in the VOIVOD camp, as we are working on multiple projects at once. We have a brand new setlist for a few tours planned in 2026, where we will play with good friends like MIDNIGHT and BAT. We are mixing the Quebec City Symphonique Live album, while recording the next studio LP. A video game by Chaosmonger Studio is in the works as well.

"In the meantime, here's a video by Pierre Ménétrier for a re-recording of the very first song we ever wrote, 'Condemned To The Gallows'. The video was supposed to come out in 2023, but Pierre's computer crashed and most data was lost. Pierre, who also did the video 'Planet Eaters' for us, retrieved whatever he could and secretly salvaged the video over the last couple of years. The result is truly fantastic, so here it is. Enjoy!"

The video for "Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)", taken from VOIVOD's special 40th-anniversary release "Morgöth Tales" from 2023, was directed by Pierre Ménétrier and created by the production company Esprit Pop (managed by Bruno Beaudouin).

VOIVOD will next embark on a short North American run with BAT as well a newly announced comprehensive tour across Europe in the summer.

VOIVOD European tour dates:

June 04 - Stykkishólmur (Iceland) - Satan Fest

June 06 - Emmen (The Netherlands) - Pitfest

June 08 - London (UK) - The Underworld *

June 09 - Southampton (UK) - The 1865 *

June 10 - Bristol (UK) - Thekla *

June 11 - Nottingham (UK) - Rescue Rooms *

June 12 - Manchester (UK) - Rebellion *

June 13 - Glasgow (UK) - Slay *

June 15 - Belfast (UK) - Limelight 2 *

June 16 - Dublin (Ireland) - Whelans *

June 17 - Limerick (Ireland) - Dolans Warehouse *

June 19 - Vitoria-Gastiez (Spain) - Azkena Rock Fest

July 10 - Milan (Italy) - Frantic Fest Warm-Up

July 11 - Cagliari (Italy) - Cueva Rock

July 13 - Zagreb (Croatia) - Vintage Industrial

July 14 - Budapest (Hungary) - Analog Music Hall

July 15 - Vienna (Austria) - Arena

July 16 - Vizovice (Czech Republic) - Masters of Rock Fest

July 18 - Leoben (Austria) - Area 53 Fest

July 20 - Salzburg (Austria) - Rockhouse

July 21 - Munich (Germany) - Feierwerk

July 22 - Weinheim (Germany) - Cafe Central

July 23 - Essen (Germany) - Turock

July 25 - Brande-Hörnerkirchen (Germany) - Headbangers Open Air Fest

July 27 - Gdańsk (Poland) - Drizzly Grizzly

July 28 - Warsaw (Poland) - Hydrozagadka

July 29 - Bratislava (Slovakia) - Randal Club

July 30 - Belgrade (Serbia) - Zappa Barka

July 31 - Brasov (Romania) - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug. 02 - Sofia (Bulgaria) - Mixtape 5

Aug. 03 - Thessaloniki (Greece) - Eightball Club

Aug. 04 - Athens (Greece) - Gazarte Ground Stage

Aug. 07 - Ancora (Portugal) - Sonic Blast Fest

Aug. 09 - Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Fest

Aug. 10 - Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof

Aug. 11 - Aarau (Switzerland) - Kiff

Aug. 14 - Francavilla Al Mare (Italy) - Frantic Fest

Aug. 16 - Carhaix (France) - Motocultor Fest

* headline show with MIDNIGHT and CRYPTOSIS

VOIVOD's upcoming live album was recorded during a performance with the Orchestre Symphonique De Québec, conducted by Dina Gilbert, on June 4, 2025 at Grand Théâtre de Québec in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

VOIVOD's eight-city U.S tour, which will kick off on March 20 in Houston, will feature support from BAT, the Richmond, Virginia metal-punk trio consisting of Ryan Waste, Nick Poulos and Chris Marshall.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

A new book, "Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod", was released in November. Written by Jeff Wagner, it celebrates the extraordinary 40-plus-year career of VOIVOD and draws from exclusive interviews with band members, managers, producers, record label reps, family, peers, and musicians profoundly shaped by VOIVOD's ever-mutating sound to tell their full, fascinating story.

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers