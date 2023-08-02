VOIVOD Releases 'Thrashing Rage' Live Video From Germany's ROCK HARD FESTIVAL

Canadian sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD celebrated 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 with the release of their special anniversary studio album titled "Morgöth Tales". The LP, which is out now via Century Media Records, entered the official album sales charts in Germany at No. 36 and in Switzerland at No. 94. The band has now shared a new live video for the song "Thrashing Rage", recorded at Germany's Rock Hard Festival.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin comments on the live video: "At the end of the last USA tour in May, Rock Hard Festival asked VOIVOD to fill in last minute for DISCHARGE, who could not make it. We last played there in 2015 and love the outdoor amphitheater as well as the metal family atmosphere on the site and backstage. One of the highlights for me was watching Brian Downey's ALIVE AND DANGEROUS from the side of the stage. Here's 'Thrashing Rage', a cut from our May 27th, 2023 Rock Hard Festival show, filmed by the legendary 'Rockpalast' during our 'Morgöth Tales' tour, which is not over yet! See you on the road soon…"

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD released a new EP, "Ultraman", last November via Century Media Records. The effort features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as a 12-inch vinyl EP or as a digital EP.

VOIVOD's 15th studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", was released in February 2022 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by drummer Michel Langevin (a.k.a. Away).