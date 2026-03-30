VOIVOD's MICHEL 'AWAY' LANGEVIN Explains Why 'Thrash Metal Is More Popular Than Ever'

In a new interview with The Pipeman, drummer Michel "Away" Langevin of Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD spoke about the multi-generational appeal of the band's music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because thrash metal is more popular than ever, and the kids are trying to look like [we used to] back then, and like South America, they get crazy and all that. And we cross path with our friends from TESTAMENT and EXODUS all the time, sharing stages at festivals, and quite often we're wondering how come we're still popular — even more popular than [we used to be]. We think that is because we talked about the destruction of this planet a lot, and so it's still relevant. That's what we think."

Addressing the fact that thrash metal lyrics frequently address sociopolitical themes such as war, political corruption, environmental collapse, and inequality, blending aggressive speed with intense social critique, Away said: "It's like a recurring nightmare. We used to talk about Chernobyl and then Fukushima, and now it's like the Zaporizhzhia, nuclear plant in the Ukraine getting bombarded and all that. We talked about acid rain and now it's global warming. We could change a couple of words and it's still the same nightmare. That nightmare continues."

He continued: "For a while in the '90s I was talking about nuclear war, and the journalists were, like, 'You are so retro.' I was, like, 'No, man.' The high-tech weaponry is getting crazier by today. And now you're talking about like drones flying by themselves and deciding who they're going to kill and all that by themselves. And, of course, the nuclear war is back to the frontline. But we're still happy fellows, because what are you gonna do except we can only talk about it in our songs."

After The Pipeman noted that some people believe musicians should stick to entertaining and not expressing their political views, VOIVOD guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain said: "Well, I think it's sometimes sensitive, but I think what VOIVOD has always been doing is using science-fiction to talk about actual matters, some stuff that's happening in the reality, but indirectly. But it has its impact, the same impact. But I think true science-fiction and imagery and stories and the music, it can bring more people together. And we can see it in the crowd. And I think that's the power of music too."

VOIVOD's upcoming live album, which is due in June, was recorded during a performance with the Orchestre Symphonique De Québec, conducted by Dina Gilbert, on June 4, 2025 at Grand Théâtre de Québec in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

VOIVOD's eight-city U.S tour, which kicked off on March 20 in Houston, features support from BAT, the Richmond, Virginia metal-punk trio consisting of Ryan Waste, Nick Poulos and Chris Marshall.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

A new book, "Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod", was released in November 2025. Written by Jeff Wagner, it celebrates the extraordinary 40-plus-year career of VOIVOD and draws from exclusive interviews with band members, managers, producers, record label reps, family, peers, and musicians profoundly shaped by VOIVOD's ever-mutating sound to tell their full, fascinating story.

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers