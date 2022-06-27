VOLBEAT Announces Fall 2022 European Tour With SKINDRED, NAPALM DEATH And BAD WOLVES

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have announced a European headlining tour for the fall. Support on the trek will come from SKINDRED, NAPALM DEATH and BAD WOLVES.

Says VOLBEAT: "VOLFAM!!! Finally after so much time away, we're thrilled to be able to bring a proper VOLBEAT headline tour to our friends across Europe and the UK, starting in October. We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there!

"We're extremely lucky to be able to bring SKINDRED, NAPALM DEATH and BAD WOLVES along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends.

"Rebels & Angels [VOLBEAT fan club] presale begins tomorrow, June 28th at 10am local. Log in to your Rebels & Angels account for the password. General on sale starts Friday, July 1st at 10am local.

"Limited VIP packages are available for each show, including during the Rebels & Angels fan pre-sale. These packages may include an invitation to the official VOLBEAT pre-show event and the band Q&A session, and to a professional photo taken by VOLBEAT's tour photographer. For a viewing experience like never before, the band is also introducing the 'Parasite Pit' in select markets – an ultra exclusive pit area inside of the stage itself!

"For tickets & VIP packages, please click here."

Tour dates:

Oct. 17 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

Oct. 20 - Denmark, DK - Royal Arena

Oct. 23 - Tampere, FI - NOKIA Arena

Oct. 26 - Leipzig, DE - QP Arena

Oct. 28 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

Oct. 30 - Lyon, FR - Le Radiant

Oct. 31 - Paris, FR - Le Zenith

Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Nov. 05 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

Nov. 08 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

Nov. 10 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club

Nov. 11 - Bilbao, ES - Cubec

Nov. 12 - Madrid, ES - Vistalegre

Nov. 14 - Lisbon, PT - Sala Tego

Nov. 17 - Milan, IT - Lorenzini District

Nov. 18 - Rome, IT - Atlantico

Nov. 21 - Innsbruck, AT - Olympiahalle

Nov. 22 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

Nov. 25 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Nov. 28 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

Nov. 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Dec. 02 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

Dec. 04 - Warsaw, PL - Expo

Dec. 05 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 08 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

Dec. 09 - Arnhem, NL - Geledome

Dec. 12 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Dec. 15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Dec. 16 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Dec. 17 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Dec. 19 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Dec. 20 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

VOLBEAT's eighth studio album, "Servant Of The Mind", was released last December via Republic Records.

Revolver called "Servant Of The Mind" "excellent… the darkest and heaviest VOLBEAT offering yet." For the LP, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitar, vocals),Larsen, Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass),took its signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! magazine of the album.

"Servant Of The Mind" was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LP includes the "double barrel" of summer songs the band released in June 2021: "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" (featuring Stine Bramsen),the former of which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

For "Servant Of The Mind", the band took its signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling.

"I wrote the whole album in three months," recalled Poulsen, "I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of VOLBEAT signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."

Previously released single "Shotgun Blues" is an anthemic track in which Poulsen explores the ghostly events he recently experienced upon moving into a new home. Other songs on the album weave intricate and fascinating tales. "The Sacred Stones" tells the story of "an earthly being who has committed himself to the dark side. He is on a mission, speaking to darker forces and fallen angels." Meanwhile, "The Devil Rages On" looks at the idea of the devil taking human form. Album opener "Temple Of Ekur" returns to the ancient themes explored in past songs such as "The Gates Of Babylon", while the epic album closer "Lasse's Birgita" explores the story of the first witch burnings to occur in Sweden in 1471.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin