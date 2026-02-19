VOLBEAT Officially Welcomes FLEMMING C. LUND As 'Permanent' Lead Guitar Player

Danish rock and rollers VOLBEAT have recruited their longtime touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund as a "permanent" replacement for Rob Caggiano.

Earlier today (Thursday, February 19),VOLBEAT released the following statement via social media: "We're very happy to announce that after this past year of touring and, of course, laying down some scorching solos on [VOLBEAT's latest album] 'God Of Angels Trust' we've finally 'put a ring on it' and Flemming C. Lund is officially the permanent lead guitar player in VOLBEAT.

"Aside from seeing him on the road with us this past year, you can also find Flemming playing with his other bands THE ARCANE ORDER, TEMPLE OF SCORN and of course with ASINHELL, and you may have heard him in his previous band, AUTUMN LEAVES.

"Please join us in giving Flemming a proper 'welcome aboard,' and we'll see you on the road this summer!"

In June 2023, VOLBEAT announced that it had officially parted ways with Caggiano. No reason was given for the split, but the remaining bandmembers said that they wished their "brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future." They went on to thank Rob "for ten amazing years."

A day later, Lund commented on his decision to accept the offer to play with VOLBEAT on the band's 2023 shows, saying in a statement: "The cat's out of the bag! Sometimes unexpected things happen in life and this must be said to be one of them: I can now finally reveal that I will be playing stand-in in VOLBEAT for Rob Caggiano on lead guitar on VOLBEAT's upcoming summer tour.

"When I was asked by Michael Poulsen if I wanted to help them, I was honestly at first very overwhelmed by the request and found it very difficult to see myself in that role. But after a little time to think and talk with those closest to me, it dawned on me that it was something I could not possibly say no to.

"So this summer takes a somewhat unexpected, but obviously insanely cool turn. I will try to enjoy every moment and just take in the many experiences and impressions that will surely be an experience of a lifetime."

On June 12, 2023, Rob — who played on four of VOLBEAT's studio albums: 2013's "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies", 2016's "Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie", 2019's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" and 2021's "Servant Of The Mind" — issued a statement in which he said he was "extremely proud of everything" he and how now-former bandmates "accomplished together over the last 10 years."

As for why his time with VOLBEAT had come to an end, Rob said: "Sometimes relationships simply run their course. Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it's unavoidable. We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band. It's not something that comes around too often in this life and it's not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not. However, while this is really a very emotional time for me I'm also extremely excited about what lies ahead in the future. Lots of exciting things happening right now. I really couldn't be more fired up!!"

THE ARCANE ORDER is a Danish extreme metal quintet which released its fourth album, "Distortions From Cosmogony", in June 2023 via Black Lion Records.

"God Of Angels Trust" arrived in June 2025 via VOLBEAT's longtime label Vertigo/Universal.