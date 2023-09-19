VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN To Undergo 'Throat Operation' In October

In a new interview with Hellena Mihailidou of Metalradio.gr, VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen revealed that he will undergo a "throat operation" in October, which will put a pause on the band's touring activities. "It takes time to heal and train the voice back up again," the 48-year-old Danish-born musician, who is currently promoting his ASINHELL death metal side project, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But VOLBEATis going into the studio next year. I will use time next year also to write a new VOLBEAT album and record the VOLBEAT album. So '25 we will go out and promote VOLBEAT, but '24 I will be promoting ASINHELL."

Back in January 2021, Poulsen told Denmark's BT.dk that he underwent an operation during the coronavirus pandemic to remove a large polyp. He added: "I have managed to retrain my voice so much that there has been time to record a new album," referencing "Servant Of The Mind", which came out in December that year.

VOLBEAT parted ways with longtime guitarist Rob Caggiano in June and replaced him for the band's recent tour with Flemming C. Lund of the Danish extreme metal outfit THE ARCANE ORDER.

VOLBEAT played its first concert with Lund on June 10 at the Rockfest festival in Hyvinkää, Finland.

Just five days earlier, VOLBEAT announced that it had officially parted ways with Caggiano. No reason was given for the split, but the remaining bandmembers said that they wished their "brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future." They went on to thank Rob "for ten amazing years."

Caggiano played on VOLBEAT's last four studio albums: 2013's "Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies", 2016's "Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie", 2019's "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" and "Servant Of The Mind".

ASINHELL's debut album, "Impii Hora" (Latin for "Ungodly Hour"),will arrive on September 29 via Metal Blade. Poulsen is joined in the project by ex-MORGOTH singer Marc Grewe (also of INSIDIOUS DISEASE) and RAUNCHY drummer Morten Toft Hansen.