W.A.S.P. Announces '1984 To Headless' 2026 North American Tour With KK'S PRIEST

W.A.S.P. has announced the "1984 To Headless" 2026 U.S. and Canada Tour with KK'S PRIEST as very special guest. The tour kicks off on September 10 in California and runs through October 31. W.A.S.P. will be playing the hits from the band's first four albums.

Selected hits from W.A.S.P.'s first four albums promise to create a true rock 'n roll spectacle complete with a live stage show bringing those albums alive for the first and only time.

The first five years of artist's careers most always determine what their legacy will be if they go on to greatness, or be remembered as a footnote in music history. W.A.S.P. cemented its place in the rock history in those first five years with the band's iconic debut album in 1984, followed the next year with "The Last Command", "Inside The Electric Circus" in 1987 and capped with the their greatest yet, "The Headless Children" in 1989.

In their fabled 44-year history, W.A.S.P. have been pioneers of shock rock, psycho drama and live spectacles that are now legendary in the world of rock.

W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless states: "It's hard to express the genuine excitement I'm feeling in describing the '1984 To Headless' U.S. tour. Playing those songs from those first four albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire stage show will look like the album covers from those records will come alive... right right before your eyes! Complete with all the history and bombastic live presentations that's made this band one of the great live bands in the theatrical rock world. When elements of those album covers start to come alive, right on the stage before the people, it's gonna be something they'll not soon forget!

"I'm also equally thrilled to bring KK'S PRIEST and those iconic hits onboard for all the fall 2026 U.S. shows. Both bands together on the same stage on the same night — where do I get my ticket? It's gonna make the '1984 To Headless' tour one for the rock ages!"

KK'S PRIEST leader K.K. Downing, formerly of JUDAS PRIEST, added: "Great news! KK'S PRIEST is going to be returning to the U.S. and Canada this September and October 2026! We will be teaming up together with metal legends W.A.S.P. and with over 40 shows, this is going to be an epic metal and steel tour featuring lots of PRIEST classics! We look forward to seeing you all again very soon so please get on board early. We do not want you to miss this one."

W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs, a W.A.S.P. traveling museum with new items added since the last U.S. tour, and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased at waspnation.myshopify.com.

W.A.S.P. will take the "1984 To Headless" tour to Europe and the rest of the world in 2027.

W.A.S.P. "1984 To Headless" tour dates with KK'S PRIEST:

Sep. 10 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Sep. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep. 12 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sep. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

Sep. 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Sep. 16 - Austin, TX @ Emos

Sep. 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sep. 18 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Sep. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Sep. 20 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Sep. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckard Hall

Sep. 23 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

Sep. 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

Sep. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sep. 26 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak @

Sep. 27 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Sep. 29 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Sep. 30 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

Oct. 01 - Wallington, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 02 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

Oct. 03 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

Oct. 05 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Oct. 06 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino

Oct. 07 - Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort

Oct. 09 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

Oct. 10 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater @

Oct. 11 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 14 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agoura Theater @

Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall @

Oct. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 23 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show @Â AguaÂ Caliente

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

Tickets and VIP: www.WASPnation.com

General on-sale is Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Because of the extensive back injuries Lawless suffered during the European leg of W.A.S.P.'s 40th-anniversary tour, the band's previously announced 2023 U.S. tour was canceled.

W.A.S.P.'s massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour wrapped on May 18, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October 2022. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".

KK'S PRIEST features former JUDAS PRIEST members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals),alongside guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", came out in September 2023 via the Austrian label Napalm Records.

KK'S PRIEST made its live debut on July 6, 2023 at Downing's KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

KK'S PRIEST released its debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Downing spent four months writing and recording "Sermons Of The Sinner" and, along with new ideas, he even resurrected a few archived riffs from the 1980s.

Downing was reunited with JUDAS PRIEST for a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in November 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.