WACKEN OPEN AIR 2025 Is Already Completely Sold Out

September 30, 2024

The organizers of the annual Wacken Open Air festival have announced that for the 2025 edition of the event, set to take place from July 30 to August 2 in Wacken, Germany, is completely sold out.

A total of 34 artists have been announced for the 34th edition of Wacken Open Air, including MACHINE HEAD, PAPA ROACH, GOJIRA, APOCALYPTICA, SAXON and WITHIN TEMPTATION.

Earlier today, the following message was posted on the Wacken Open Air social media: "Dear metalheads, it's time to say thank you again! This year we celebrated the 33rd edition of the Wacken Open Air with you during best weather conditions and the new arrival concept also worked and took you all to the Holy Ground without any problems and traffic jams. Now we can also announce that Wacken Open Air 2025 is completely SOLD OUT and we are once again more than grateful for your endless support and trust!

"You are the best fans in the world! We are incredibly proud to be able to put on the most spectacular metal event for all of you next year!"

Confirmed bands so far for Wacken Open Air 2025:

MACHINE HEAD
SALTATIO MORTIS
PAPA ROACH
GOJIRA
APOCALYPTICA
SAXON
WITHIN TEMPTATION
DIMMU BORGIR
MINISTRY
MICHAEL SCHENKER (My Years With UFO)
PEYTON PARRISH
BEYOND THE BLACK
CLAWFINGER
GRAVE DIGGER (45th-Anniversary Show)
AUGUST BURNS RED
OBITUARY
WIND ROSE
BROTHERS OF METAL
TARJA & MARKO HIETALA
HANABIE
DECAPITATED
DESTRUCTION
CELESTE
ORANGE GOBLIN
ANGEL WITCH
DOMINUM
EXHORDER
NIGHT DEMON
MIMI BARKS
SEVEN SPIRES
CLOWNS
DOOL
CROWNSHIFT
MIDNIGHT

A total of 85,000 tickets were sold for Wacken Open Air 2024.

German hard rock legends SCORPIONS headlined this year's edition of Wacken Open Air, which takes place annually in Wacken, a village with a population of just about 2,000.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with two decades ago.

