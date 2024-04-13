WAGE WAR Announces New Album 'Stigma'

WAGE WAR will release its fifth album, "Stigma", digitally on June 21 via Fearless Records. The physical version will land in stores on September 6.

Last month, the band shared the music video for the new single "Magnetic". They are now following it up with the video for "Nail5". The song comes in hot with subtle synths, cool and unexpected vocal tricks, chunky, industrial-inspired riffs, and undeniable ferocity. "Nail5" is erected on a groove that will have you nodding your head. WAGE WAR continue to experiment with their sound, and fans and new listeners will be happy to ride sidecar as the band takes thrilling and unpredictable sonic twists and turns.

"'Nail5' is a tribute to our fifth album and continuing to push the envelope in every way, and in this instance, the heavy side," the band says. "We took the elements that we loved from our past discography and turned it all the way up. The message: You're either in or you're in the way."

"Stigma" track listing:

01. The Show's About To Start

02. Self Sacrifice

03. Magnetic

04. Nail5

05. Blur

06. Tombstone

07. Happy Hunting

08. Hellbent

09. In My Blood

10. Is This How It Ends?

WAGE WAR will kick off its spring 2024 co-headline tour with NOTHING MORE on Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The trek runs through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Traveling a constant forward trajectory at lightspeed, WAGE WAR not only push their own sound forward, but they also propel heavy music into new territory. The Florida quintet have always tempered a pummeling metallic onslaught with unshakable melodies. A near-decade grind naturally brought WAGE WAR to this point. They have unleashed a string of fan favorite albums, including "Blueprints" (2015),"Deadweight" (2017),"Pressure" (2019) and "Manic" (2021). Beyond looks from SPIN, Modern Drummer, American Songwriter, Revolver, Guitar World and more, Kerrang! hailed the latter as "their greatest album yet," and Dork raved, "It's an embracing of being metalheads, popheads and just fans of good songs. On more than one occasion, there's an earworm poking its head up through the dirt." They also put up numbers, tallying hundreds of millions of streams boosted by the likes of "Stitch", "Low", "Manic" and "Circle The Drain". On their fifth full-length offering "Stigma" (Fearless Records),WAGE WAR outfit their signature style with industrial grit and electronic sheen, leveling up into the future in the process with singles such as "Magnetic" and "Nail5".