WARMEN Feat. Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Keyboardist JANNE WIRMAN: 'Band Of Brothers' Title Track Released

WARMEN Feat. Ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM Keyboardist JANNE WIRMAN: 'Band Of Brothers' Title Track ReleasedMay 30, 2025
WARMEN, the brainchild of former CHILDREN OF BODOM keyboardist Janne "Warman" Wirman, has released the official lyric video for the title track of its upcoming album, "Band Of Brothers", due on August 15 via Reaper Entertainment.
The new track delivers a crushing mix of heaviness, melody, and cinematic depth, showcasing WARMEN's evolution into a full-fledged band. Accompanied by a high-quality lyric video created by Ben Mumm (known for his work with MOTORJESUS),the release sets the tone for what promises to be one of the heaviest and most cohesive albums in WARMEN's career.
The follow-up to 2023's "Here For None" was recorded at various locations across Finland and refined by Mikko Karmila (mix) and Mika Jussila (mastering) at the legendary Finnvox Studios. Frontman Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) delivers aggressive vocals and distinctive guitar solos, adding new energy and helping to define the band's modern sound.
The "Band Of Brothers" title track will play a central role in the band's 2025 live set. Following the album release, WARMEN will embark on an extensive touring schedule across Europe, including debut shows in Hungary and Switzerland, as well as a major headlining tour in Finland.
The official album launch will kick off with a special release show at Germany's Summer Breeze Open Air festival on August 15.
"We really wrote this album together," says Janne. "It feels like a real band — a true band of brothers."
"Band Of Brothers" track listing:
01. Band Of Brothers
02. One More Year
03. Nine Lives
04. When Doves Cry Blood
05. Out For Blood
06. Kingdom Of Rust
07. March Or Die
08. Untouched
09. Coup De Grâce
10. Dethroned
11. The Kiss Of Judas (STRATOVARIUS cover)
The cover artwork was once again created by Aleh Zieliankievic, who also worked on "Here For None".
WARMEN started as a solo project of Wirman, and when the keyboardist wasn't traveling the world with CHILDREN OF BODOM, he was regularly recording albums with his brother Antti "Warman" Wirman, Jyri Helko (bass) and Mirka Rantanen (drums; KOTIPELTO, ex-HEVISAURUS). After the much-too-early end of CHILDREN OF BODOM and the tragic death of Alexi Laiho, Janne, together with Antti, found his way back to music through WARMEN.
WARMEN is:
Janne "Warman" Wirman - Keyboards
Petri Lindroos - Vocals
Antti "Warman" Wirman - Guitar
Jyri Helko - Bass
Seppo Tarvainen - Drums