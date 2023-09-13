  • facebook
WATAIN Announces 25th-Anniversary Live Album 'Die In Fire - Live In Hell'

September 13, 2023

To commemorate their 25th anniversary as a band, Swedish black metallers WATAIN will release a live album titled "Die In Fire - Live In Hell (Agony And Ecstasy Over Stockholm)" on November 3 through Nuclear Blast Records.

After 25 years of madness and mayhem that manifested in seven studio albums, WATAIN's intense and much talked-about live rituals remain in a league of their own. Experience the raw power and fiery precision captured perfectly on this live recording from a sold-out show that took place in October 2022 in Stockholm, and features fan favorites from albums such as "Casus Luciferi", "Lawless Darkness", "The Wild Hunt", "Trident Wolf Eclipse" and, of course, the band's latest offering, "The Agony And Ecstasy Of Watain", as well as the BATHORY cover "The Return Of Darkness And Evil". The audio was recorded by Jamie Elton and mastered by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio.

With all artwork created by WATAIN frontman Erik Danielsson, "Die in Fire - Live In Hell" is not only a sonic but also a visual reflection of WATAIN's touring cycle for "The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain", and beyond that a symbol of gratitude for their loyal followers worldwide. "Die In Fire - Live In Hell" is a very personal release dedicated to all those who have joined WATAIN on their path of lawless black metal darkness during the past 25 years.

WATAIN have shared a first single from "Die In Fire - Live In Hell", the epic "Before The Cataclysm (Live In Stockholm 2022)". Below you can watch a music video for this track, which was directed by Johan Bååth.

"Die In Fire - Live In Hell (Agony And Ecstasy Over Stockholm)" track listing:

01. Ecstasies In Night Infinite (Live)
02. Black Salvation (Live)
03. The Howling (Live)
04. Black Flames March (Live)
05. Reaping Death (Live)
06. Devil's Blood (Live)
07. Serimosa (Live)
08. Not Sun Nor Man Nor God (Live)
09. Before The Cataclysm (Live)
10. The Return Of Darkness And Evil (Live)
11. Nuclear Alchemy (Live)
12. Malfeitor (Live)

Coinciding with the release, WATAIN will play two very special anniversary shows at UKK in their hometown Uppsala on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. The first night was sold out within minutes, so a second one was added and a few tickets are still available.

