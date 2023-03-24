Watch 100 Drummers Play FOO FIGHTERS' 'My Hero' As Tribute To TAYLOR HAWKINS

One year after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, Studio Brussel has paid tribute to FOO FIGHTERS' iconic drummer by gathering 100 drummers and the Belgian rock band BLACK BOX REVELATION to perform the classic FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero". The performance was filmed at Sportpaleis Antwerp, the last venue in Belgium Hawkins played with FOO FIGHTERS before his passing.

In a statement, BLACK BOX REVELATION said: "Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honoring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget."

Gino Kesteloot, one of the participating musicians, added: "It's the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honor our hero this way."

Hawkins was found dead on March 25, 2022 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, 2022, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021 as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included 2021's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

This past December, FOO FIGHTERS vowed to carry on as "a different band" following the passing of Hawkins.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for MusiCares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at last year's Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.