Watch 4K Front-Row Video Of GHOST's Concert In Greenwood Village, Colorado

The FirstRowConcert YouTube channel has uploaded front-row 4K video of GHOST's August 8 concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Check out the clips below.

GHOST kicked off its summer 2023 U.S. tour on August 2 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Support on the "Re-Imperatour" is coming from fellow Swedes AMON AMARTH.

GHOST's setlist for the Greenwood Village show was as follows:

01. Kaisarion

02. Rats

03. From The Pinnacle To The Pit

04. Spillways

05. Cirice

06. Absolution

07. Ritual

08. Call Me Little Sunshine

09. Con Clavi Con Dio

10. Watcher In The Sky

11. Year Zero

12. He Is

13. Miasma

14. Mary On A Cross

15. Mummy Dust

16. Respite On The Spitalfields

Encore:

17. Kiss the Go-Goat

18. Dance Macabre

19. Square Hammer

Fan-filmed video can be found below.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date trek is stopping in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's September 11 and September 12 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

GHOST released an "extended" box-set edition of the band's latest album, "Impera", on July 28.

GHOST's fifth album, "Impera" sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

"Impera" was released in March 2022. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Six of GHOST's albums have charted on the Billboard 200: "Infestissumam" (No. 28, 2013); "If You Have Ghost" EP (No. 87, 2013); "Meliora" (No. 8, 2015); "Popestar" EP (No. 16, 2016); "Prequelle" (No. 3, 2018); and "Impera" (No. 2, 2022).

This past May, GHOST released "Phantomime", a five-song EP which sees the Swedish occult rockers offering takes on IRON MAIDEN's "Phantom Of The Opera", GENESIS's "Jesus He Knows Me", TELEVISION's "See No Evil", THE STRANGLERS' "Hanging Around" and Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)".

GHOST is no stranger to covers, having previously tackled material originally written and recorded by THE BEATLES ("Here Comes The Sun"), ABBA ("I'm A Marionette"), DEPECHE MODE ("Waiting For The Night"), Roky Erickson ("If You Have Ghosts"), METALLICA ("Enter Sandman"), PET SHOP BOYS ("It's A Sin") and EURYTHMICS ("Missionary Man"), among others.