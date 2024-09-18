Watch: AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Joins SLASH For 'Killing Floor' Performance At U.K.'s SKY ARTS AWARDS

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was joined by AC/DC singer Brian Johnson at the inaugural Sky Arts Awards at the Roundhouse in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday (September 17) to perform a cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor". Video of the performance can be seen below.

Slash collaborated with Johnson on a cover of "Killing Floor" for the guitarist's latest solo album, "Orgy Of The Damned", a collection of 12 revitalized blues classics. The track features Johnson on vocals and AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler on harmonica.

Regarding how he got Johnson and Tyler to appear on "Killing Floor", Slash told Steve Migs of Audacy Check In: "That's a good question. I had the song and I was trying to think who would be great to do it. And Brian came to mind. And I've known Brian for a pretty long time now. And he just has that great kind of grit to his voice. And I called him up and it turns out that he's a huge fuckin' Howlin' Wolf protégé. And so he had been in cover bands before AC/DC and even before GEORDIE. And also, he was telling me that he's doing something at present where he's putting together sort of a blues-orchestra thing. Don't quote me on that, but something to that [effect]. Anyway, and so he was excited to do that particular song anyway. And that's the key thing that you're looking for, is that when you call any of these great artists up and you have a cover song that you want to attack and if they would be willing to participate, that the song speaks to them, that it has meaning to them too, not just me. And that's how it was with Brian. He was, like, 'Oh, fucking great. Yeah, let's do this.' And then Steven Tyler came in. He came to my studio after Brian had already done the vocal. And I'm trying to remember exactly… I mean, he came in to do the harmonica or he just happened to have a harmonica with him. I can't remember, but I played him the track. It was, like, 'This is great.' So it was very spontaneous. It was very just sort of inspired in the moment, which is a great thing to be able to capture, especially nowadays because people just, by and large, don't make records like that now. Everything is very well thought out and cultivated and homogenized and produced, and this was just very, very off the cuff."

Released in May via Gibson Records, "Orgy Of The Damned" also features such guest vocalists as Iggy Pop, THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson, Gary Clark Jr., ZZ TOP's Billy F Gibbons, Dorothy, BAD COMPANY's Paul Rodgers, pop star Demi Lovato and country artist Chris Stapleton.

The video for "Killing Floor", which can be seen below, offers a look at Slash and his blues band — Johnny Griparic (bass),Teddy Andreadis (keyboards),Michael Jerome (drums) and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar) — recording the song in the studio.

Slash previously said about the track: "'Killing Floor' is one of my favorite Howlin' Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player. I've always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then. Let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp."

Johnson stated: "When Slash asked me to sing on 'Killing Floor', I said yes immediately. It was one of the first songs I learned in my very first band, and when he played me the backing track it was a no-brainer, and Steven's harmonica is so bloody hot. I had a ball with Slash in the studio, and I think we did this great old song justice. Rock on."