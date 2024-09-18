311 Announces New Album 'Full Bloom'

Platinum-certified rock band 311 is back with the announcement of its highly anticipated 14th studio album, "Full Bloom", out October 25.

In celebration, the band has released a new song and visualizer for "Need Somebody". The track speaks to avoiding isolation and staying connected with the people that love you.

With more than 10 million records sold in just the United States alone, the group has never been hotter. Having just wrapped a successful headlining U.S. run of their "Unity Tour", one of the most successful tours of the band's 34-year history, the group is known to emphasize the importance of community through the lens of communication and connection.

"Full Bloom" is 311's first full-length project in five years, following their album "Voyager" in 2019. Their first single off the album, "You're Gonna Get It", is the band's highest-charting song in 13 years, breaking into the top 15 at Alternative Radio. The introspective track reflecting upon the realization that all actions have consequences, even if they aren't immediate, has over one million streams since its release this summer.

311 states: "We hope fans can take from this album 311's message of positivity and unity. In today's world, it's so easy to become alienated by the pressures of everyday life. Whether it's social media, stress at work, an illness, the list goes on. It's so important to stay open with your loved ones and community so we can all thrive in full bloom" shares the band.

"Full Bloom" track listing:

01. You're Gonna Get It

02. Need Somebody

03. Full Bloom

04. Friend

05. Mountain Top

06. New Heights

07. Days Go By

08. Persimmon

09. All You've Seen

10. Braver

The band has entered a renaissance and continues to bloom fully. This year alone, the band sold out the biannual 311 cruise in under 24 hours that will set sail in March 2025. The 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1994 album "Grassroots" saw a 40,000% surge in sales, reentering Billboard's list of best-selling albums at No. 34 with the vinyl charting at No. 11. The group also toured Japan for the first time in 10 years, along with a massive tour of Europe that included top-selling festivals and headline shows in Europe. This was their first time back in the region in 20 years, and will be returning to Australia for the Good Things festival and Jakarta for Everblast festival.

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar),Chad Sexton (drums),Tim Mahoney (guitar),SA Martinez (vocals/DJ) and P-Nut (bass).

311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound — and 33 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and RADIOHEAD.

311's celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. summer touring season. Past support acts include THE OFFSPRING, SNOOP DOGG, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CYPRESS HILL, SLIGHTLY STOOPID, DIRTY HEADS, THE ROOTS, MATISYAHU and Ziggy Marley.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest-hits albums, two live albums, three DVDs and a box set, and have sold over nine million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 sales chart — and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio chart — including three No. 1 singles: "Down", "Love Song" and "Don't Tread On Me" — along with "Amber", "All Mixed Up", "Come Original", "Creatures For Awhile", "Hey You" and "Sunset In July".