Watch: ADRIAN SMITH And RICHIE KOTZEN Discuss 'White Noise' Single From Upcoming 'Black Light / White Noise' Album

BMG will release the second album by IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and THE WINERY DOGS frontman and acclaimed solo artist Richie Kotzen, "Black Light / White Noise", on March 7, 2025.

A new video in which Smith and Kotzen discuss the LP's first single, "White Noise", can be seen below.

Recorded at The House, Los Angeles, California, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Jay Ruston, the ten-track album is a masterclass in modern rock, with Adrian and Richie's prodigious talents as songwriters, musicians and vocalists on full display.

Lead single "White Noise" perfectly illustrates the quality and strength of the album, boasting a gloriously heavy riff, soaring vocals, driving rhythms and a hook-filled chorus.

Smith comments: "The song is about the rise of social media, how people get addicted to it, the power of it and how we get bombarded with it 24/7."

"It was actually a riff Adrian brought in," adds Kotzen. "I then immediately started improvising the melody and the lyric that became the chorus. It had another working title, completely different to what it ended up being and we kind of came up on the spot with that call and answer in the chorus that turned into 'White Noise'."

The accompanying video sees the two guitar heroes delivering a performance as cool as it is effortless and showcases the great partnership they have formed. And that partnership has flourished and grown beautifully since their debut self-titled album in March 2021. Released to widespread critical acclaim, it was a melting pot of hard rock and traditional R&B that was a powerful calling card for what these two icons can do. On its follow-up, "Black Light / White Noise", the duo have risen to even greater heights, producing a truly magnificent collection of songs that stands shoulder to shoulder with the finest work either of them have ever produced.

From the opening heavy blast of "Muddy Water" through to the epic and stately closer "Beyond The Pale", these ten songs illustrate the myriad talents at Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen's disposal and reveal that this is both an album and a partnership that will endure for years to come.

Atmospheric, ambitious, diverse and brilliant, "Black Light / White Noise" not only features stratospheric guitar solos and raw, bluesy vocals but soulful touches, intricate playing, beautiful songwriting and an assured poise and style that brings to mind a host of legendary musicians (THIN LIZZY, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, CREAM, FREE, DEEP PURPLE) but is undeniably the work of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen in perfect harmony.

Kotzen comments: "We're so proud of this new album. It follows on from our debut and the EPs by focusing on collaborating on riffs, lyrics, harmonies and vocals. There's a SMITH/KOTZEN DNA now and it's definitely something we need to get out on the road with. I was pleased to work with my friend Jay Ruston on the mixing of the album, let alone my wife Julia (Lage) — who actually plays on 'White Noise' as well as four other tracks."

"We're like an extended family now," adds Smith. "We have a sound and a vibe and I don't think many artists are doing what we do — sharing the vocals and the guitars. It takes me back to those classic bands like HUMBLE PIE and CREAM — which is not a bad place to start!"

The full track-listing of "Black Light / White Noise" is:

01. Muddy Water

02. White Noise

03. Black Light

04. Darkside

05. Life Unchained

06. Blindsided

07. Wraith

08. Heavy Weather

09. Outlaw

10. Beyond The Pale

This past July, Smith joined Kotzen on stage at the Islington Assembly Hall in London, England to perform THE YARDBIRDS classic "Shapes Of Things".

SMITH/KOTZEN released the "Better Days …And Nights" EP in September 2022 via BMG. The effort comprised five previously unreleased live tracks, plus for the first time ever on CD, the four studio tracks featured on their sold-out, limited-edition 12-inch vinyl EP, "Better Days", released in conjunction with Record Store Day in November 2021.

The live songs were recorded during SMITH/KOTZEN's inaugural whistle-stop tour of the U.S. and U.K. at the start of 2022, which attracted unanimously rave reviews from fans and media alike, celebrating the duo's debut on stage together with stellar back-up from Richie's wife, internationally acclaimed bass player Julia Lage (VIXEN),and drummer Bruno Valverde of ANGRA.

Japan's metal bible Burrn! magazine reviewing the Whisky A Go Go show in Los Angeles pronounced it, "An amazing night….this rock n' roll band is very different from any other…totally unique …and bringing you great songs!". U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine said the show was a, "masterclass in guitar playing and performance".

The original EP tracks were produced by Kotzen and Smith and mixed by Kevin Shirley. The live tracks were produced and mixed by Kotzen and Smith.

SMITH/KOTZEN's eponymous debut album was released globally through BMG in March 2021 to media and fan acclaim, charting No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart in the U.S., Top 20 in the U.K. as well as in other major markets such as Germany, Japan and Canada.

Smith is best known as one of IRON MAIDEN's principal guitarists, having also enjoyed success as a solo artist. Kotzen is the frontman for THE WINERY DOGS as well as having been the guitarist for both MR. BIG and POISON during his long and acclaimed career, which has to date seen him release more than 20 solo albums. Both artists are also prolific songwriters.