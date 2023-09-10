Watch: AEROSMITH Performs JOE PERRY-Sung Song 'Bright Light Fright' Live For First Time In Nearly 30 Years

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH performed the song "Bright Light Fright" live for the first time since 1994 last night (Saturday, September 9) during their concert at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Joe Perry-sung track originally appeared on the band's 1977 album "Draw the Line" and was previously played by AEROSMITH in August 1994 in Jones Beach, New York. Perry also performed "Bright Light Fright" in recent years with both his solo group and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES.

AEROSMITH's 19-song set in Elmont opened with "Back In The Saddle" and closed with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

At the end of the night, Perry was presented with a birthday cake to celebrate his 73rd trip around the sun.

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell tour on September 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

This past May, Perry explained to Byrd of 97.1 FM The Drive why it was unlikely drummer Joey Kramer, who sat out the band's last round of "Deuces Are Wild" residency shows in Las Vegas, would take part in the "Peace Out" tour. "His heart's in the right place, but, listen, playing the drums is an athletic event," the guitarist said. "And there's a certain point where you're just kind of, like,… every joint starts to give out, man. So at this point we're not thinking he's gonna be there. We'll see."

For the past couple of years, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

The "Peace Out" run of dates will wrap next year on January 26 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES are joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which celebrates AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

AEROSMITH announced its final tour by creating a "breaking news" YouTube video featuring Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, Bill Burr, Ringo Starr and other entertainment stars expressing their disbelief that this really is farewell. At the end of the clip, AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler could be seen looking into the camera and declaring, "And if you think we're joking … dream on."

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".