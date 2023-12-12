Watch: ALICE COOPER, ACE FREHLEY, GEEZER BUTLER, SAMMY HAGAR, Others Perform At EDDIE TRUNK's 40th-Anniversary Party

Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley (KISS),Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT),Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER),Sammy Hagar (VAN HALEN),Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN),Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON),Lita Ford and Stephen Pearcy (RATT) are among the musicians who performed at Eddie Trunk's 40th-anniversary party last night (Monday, December 11) at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video and photos of the concert can be found below.

Trunk celebrated four-decades in radio with an all-star event featuring Hagar and Anthony as THE OTHER HALF (of VAN HALEN) and a host of "surprise guests".

All proceeds of the event will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

Trunk began his career in 1983 and has built a reputation for being one of the most respected personalities in the world of rock, hard rock and heavy metal. Eddie has spent time as a record executive and has also worked in artist management, but has really found his calling as a broadcaster, host and interviewer on radio and TV.

Eddie began his broadcasting career in 1983 after convincing the execs at his favorite local radio station, WDHA in New Jersey, to allow him to produce a hard rock/heavy metal specialty show, one of the first of its kind. Eddie also hosts a live music, talk and interview show on SiriusXM satellite radio. The show has become appointment listening throughout America and Canada due to its in-depth interviews, commentary and wide-ranging guests and audience calls.

In 2002 Eddie took the leap into television after being hired as a host on VH1's sister station VH1 Classic, where Eddie was regularly seen hosting the interview series "Hanging With", as well as appearing on many of the station's other segments and specials. From 2008 to 2015, he was host and co-producer of the hit series "That Metal Show", the longest-running program in the station's history. "That Metal Show" was seen around the world and was a favorite destination for many rock/heavy metal fans and artists. Over more than 120 episodes, the show featured the biggest names in all genres of rock music. VH1 Classic was terminated as a channel in August of 2016, ending the program with the end of the network.

Eddie is armed with a true passion for the music he so feverishly champions. A true scholar of the genre, his encyclopedic knowledge of both its history and its current events has led him to be widely regarded as one of its foremost authorities by fans and artists alike. Consequently, it made perfect sense that Eddie would eventually turn his attention to writing. In 2010, Eddie added "author" to his list of media credits and released his first book "Eddie Trunk's Essential Hard Rock & Heavy Metal". The book was very well received by critics and fans alike. In 2013 the sequel, "Eddie Trunk's Essential Hard Rock & Heavy Metal Vol. 2", was released to equally strong sales and response. Both books were released by Abrams Publishing.

In 2016 Eddie was named host of the AXS TV series "Real To Reel", which spotlights music documentaries of all genres.

In July 2018, AXS TV debuted "TrunkFest" hosted by Trunk. In this TV series Eddie takes viewers on a tour of experiences at music festivals around the world. The program airs various times and days on AXS or on their site. Eddie also has appears and consults on various music based documentaries, most recently the Ronnie James Dio documentary which he appears in, and several shows for Reelz, Paramount+ and more channels related to music.

Eddie hosts countless rock shows, cruises and festivals on a regular basis. He also regular appears on the road performing live speaking shows. In 2023 Eddie reunited with his former "That Metal Show" hosts Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine for a new YouTube rock talk/interview show called "That Rocks!"

Eddie Trunk party at the house of blues Posted by Jonathin Martin on Monday, December 11, 2023

Posted by Scott Slavik on Monday, December 11, 2023

When Eddie Trunk invites you to a party, you must show up and sing Black Sabbath …Jay singing Sabbath Bloody Sabbath 🤩 🎥 Michelle Vereckey (superfan extraordinaire) Posted by Rival Sons Fans North America on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Eddie Trunk 40th Radio Anniversary! 🤘🏻 Alice Cooper Posted by Mabrain's Castle on Monday, December 11, 2023

Ace Frehley Eddie Trunk 🤘🏻 Posted by Mabrain's Castle on Monday, December 11, 2023

Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary In Radio Show was AMAZING! Here are the artists that performed! Posted by Shawn McCullough on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Eddie Trunk Sebastian Bach Posted by Mabrain's Castle on Monday, December 11, 2023

Eddie Trunk Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker) 🤘🏻 Posted by Mabrain's Castle on Monday, December 11, 2023

Eddie Trunk 40th Year in radio All-Star Jam! The Winery Dogs 🤘🏻 Posted by Mabrain's Castle on Monday, December 11, 2023

Alice Cooper - School's Out (Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary In Radio Show) Posted by Shawn McCullough on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Guy from Pasadena singing about not being a fan of Love. #MichaelAnthony #VanHalen #AintTalkinBoutLove #EddieTrunk #Vegas Posted by Craig Gass on Monday, December 11, 2023

Lots of amazing musical moments tonight at Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary in Vegas. I was too busy watching and didn't video many of them but here's one. Recognize anyone? Posted by Matt Starr on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Getting my Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker) fix here in Vegas!! 🤘40th Anniversary for Eddie Trunk, tons of great guest!! Thanks David for the tickets!! Posted by Shawn Rice on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Michael Anthony (Van Halen) - Ain't Talkin' Bout Love (Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary In Radio Show) Posted by Shawn McCullough on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tremendous night of music to celebrate Eddie Trunk 40th anniversary in radio! Sammy Hagar, Alice Cooper, Michael Anthony, Ace Frehley + more. Videos to follow! Posted by Don Jamieson on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

And that's a wrap! Congratulations Eddie Trunk on 40 years in Radio! Thank You for all you do for our community. We love... Posted by David Ellefson on Monday, December 11, 2023

Eddie Trunk 40th Anniversary Party Posted by Diana Silvius Lyons on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Eddie Trunk's 40th Anniversary In Radio Show was AMAZING! Here are the artists that performed! Posted by Shawn McCullough on Tuesday, December 12, 2023