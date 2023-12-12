SOCIAL DISTORTION And BAD RELIGION Announce April/May 2024 U.S. Tour

SOCIAL DISTORTION And BAD RELIGION Announce April/May 2024 U.S. TourDecember 12, 2023
Southern California punk legends SOCIAL DISTORTION have announced an epic co-headlining tour across the U.S. with Epitaph labelmates BAD RELIGION that kicks off in Bakersfield, California on April 9, 2024. With additional support from THE LOVEBOMBS, the two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to stages across the continent, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.
SOCIAL DISTORTION frontman Mike Ness comments: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that in April we will be going on a nationwide co-headlining tour with our friends in BAD RELIGION. Yes, we are back in action and can't wait for this tour!! We did this with them in Australia in 2022 and the shows were amazing!"
He continues: "We have also decided in celebration of the 40-year anniversary and re-release of 'Mommy's Little Monster' that we will be playing the album in its entirety. This should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it."
"BAD RELIGION and SOCIAL DISTORTION first played together in 1980," BAD RELIGION singer Greg Graffin adds. "Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we're so excited to be on the same stage again."
Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, SOCIAL DISTORTION survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock ‘n’ roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues. Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems, including "Story Of My Life", "Ball And Chain", "Prison Bound" and more. The band's last release, "Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes", entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and in 2019 they celebrated 40 years as a band.
SOCIAL DISTORTION also share rescheduled dates for their previously postponed tour with follow SoCal rockers THE BELLRAYS. Ness enthuses: "I am also happy to announce the tour with THE BELLRAYS from last summer will now be happening in September and October 2024. I'd like thank the fans who bought tickets for their patience while we worked on the rescheduled dates. Words can't describe how happy I am to be back onstage doing what I love. See you all soon."
Artist pre-sale tickets are live today at 12 noon local time with codes BALLANDCHAIN or SUFFER. The general on-sale will be December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
SOCIAL DISTORTION tour dates with BAD RELIGION:
April 09 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
April 10 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
April 11 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park
April 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater
April 14 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
April 16 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater
April 18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 19 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 20 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 22 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
April 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
April 26 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
April 28 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park - The Sound
April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 01 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery Lawn
May 03 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 04 - New York, NY - Pier 17 The Rooftop
May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Filmore Philadelphia
May 07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 11 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theatre
May 12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom
May 15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
May 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
May 18 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed - Indoors
May 19 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium
SOCIAL DISTORTION tour dates with THE BELLRAYS:
Sept. 13 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept. 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sept. 18 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 19 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Sept. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB - Macewan Hall
Sept. 25 - Winnipeg, MB - Buron Cummings Theatre
Oct. 01 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Oct. 02 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Oct. 04 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
Oct. 05 - Toronto, ON - History
Oct. 06 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
Oct. 08 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
Oct. 11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Oct. 12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Oct. 13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Oct. 15 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Oct. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct. 19 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
Oct. 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Event Center
Oct. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
