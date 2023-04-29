Watch: ALICE COOPER Kicks Off 'Too Close For Comfort' Tour In Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Watch: ALICE COOPER Kicks Off 'Too Close For Comfort' Tour In Mount Pleasant, MichiganApril 29, 2023
Alice Cooper and his band kicked off the "Too Close For Comfort" tour Friday night (April 28) at the Soaring Eagle Casino Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The 95-minute set included the classics "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "Be My Lover" and "Poison", along with the first performance of "Snakebite" since 1991, with "Welcome To My Nightmare" returning after a nearly six-year absence.
Cooper's setlist was as follows (according to Setlist.fm):
01. Lock Me Up (first time ever performed live)
02. No More Mr. Nice Guy
03. I'm Eighteen
04. Under My Wheels
05. Bed Of Nails
06. Billion Dollar Babies
07. Fallen In Love
08. Snakebite (first time performed live since 1991)
09. Be My Lover
10. Lost In America
11. Hey Stoopid
12. Drum Solo
13. Welcome To My Nightmare (first time performed live since 2017)
14. Cold Ethyl
15. Only Women Bleed
16. Poison
17. Feed My Frankenstein
18. Black Widow Jam
20. Ballad Of Dwight Fry
21. I Love The Dead
22. Escape
23. School's Out
Encore:
24. Elected
Prior to the start of the "Too Close For Comfort" tour, Alice promised "a brand new production", telling Macomb Daily: "There's going to be a lot of things going on in this show that we haven't done yet — and a few things that we've done but reimagined
“We just kind of got tired of people not being able to see some of the real intricate parts," the 75-year-old rocker explained. "Like when Alice does Dwight Fry, before you could never see the facial thing going on there. You will be seeing it this time."
Regarding the setlist for the tour, Cooper said that "we have to do the hits," including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out" and "Poison". "The audience wants to hear the hits, so it's how do you decorate those hits? How do you put them into a story form or some kind of new way of looking at the show. It's putting a puzzle together, really, and I've got all the people that have done this for 50 years. We know how to make it work."
This summer, Cooper will join forces with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on a handful of shows as part of their co-headlining 2023 "World Tour". Cooper will also team up with Rob Zombie for the August/September 2023 "Freaks On Parade" tour.
