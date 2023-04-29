Watch: ALICE COOPER Kicks Off 'Too Close For Comfort' Tour In Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Alice Cooper and his band kicked off the "Too Close For Comfort" tour Friday night (April 28) at the Soaring Eagle Casino Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The 95-minute set included the classics "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "Be My Lover" and "Poison", along with the first performance of "Snakebite" since 1991, with "Welcome To My Nightmare" returning after a nearly six-year absence.

Cooper's setlist was as follows (according to Setlist.fm):

01. Lock Me Up (first time ever performed live)

02. No More Mr. Nice Guy

03. I'm Eighteen

04. Under My Wheels

05. Bed Of Nails

06. Billion Dollar Babies

07. Fallen In Love

08. Snakebite (first time performed live since 1991)

09. Be My Lover

10. Lost In America

11. Hey Stoopid

12. Drum Solo

13. Welcome To My Nightmare (first time performed live since 2017)

14. Cold Ethyl

15. Only Women Bleed

16. Poison

17. Feed My Frankenstein

18. Black Widow Jam

20. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

21. I Love The Dead

22. Escape

23. School's Out

Encore:

24. Elected

Prior to the start of the "Too Close For Comfort" tour, Alice promised "a brand new production", telling Macomb Daily: "There's going to be a lot of things going on in this show that we haven't done yet — and a few things that we've done but reimagined

“We just kind of got tired of people not being able to see some of the real intricate parts," the 75-year-old rocker explained. "Like when Alice does Dwight Fry, before you could never see the facial thing going on there. You will be seeing it this time."

Regarding the setlist for the tour, Cooper said that "we have to do the hits," including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out" and "Poison". "The audience wants to hear the hits, so it's how do you decorate those hits? How do you put them into a story form or some kind of new way of looking at the show. It's putting a puzzle together, really, and I've got all the people that have done this for 50 years. We know how to make it work."

This summer, Cooper will join forces with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on a handful of shows as part of their co-headlining 2023 "World Tour". Cooper will also team up with Rob Zombie for the August/September 2023 "Freaks On Parade" tour.

