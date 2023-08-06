Watch: ALICE COOPER Plays First Show As Support Act For MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD

Alice Cooper played his first show as the support act for MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on this summer's "The World Tour" last night (Saturday, August 5) at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Cooper kicked off show at 5:45 p.m. and performed a 16-song set that included such classics as "Eighteen", "Feed My Frankenstein", "Billion Dollar Babies" and "School's Out". The 75-year-old legendary rocker and his band even got a chance to play an encore, Alice's 1972 single "Elected".

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Lock Me Up

02. No More Mr. Nice Guy

03. I'm Eighteen

04. Under My Wheels

05. Billion Dollar Babies

06. Fallen In Love

07. Snakebite

08. Feed My Frankenstein

09. Poison

10. Guitar Solo

11. Black Widow Jam

12. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

13. Killer

14. I Love The Dead

15. School's Out

Encore:

16. Elected

Cooper told MyRadioLink.com that he has no problem opening the MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD shows. "That's fine. I don't care. I don't care when we go on," he said. "We're gonna do our show no matter what. I'm way past the ego thing of, 'Oh, we have to go on last,' that whole bit. We're gonna do our show. We don't care what slots we're in."

He continued: "[MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] Tommy Lee recently said something that was really funny. He said, 'The worst thing you can ever do is have Alice open for you.' I thought that was a great, nice compliment."

Cooper will release a new album "Road", on August 25 via earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the LP was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

Additionally, Cooper has announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.