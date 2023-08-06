  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: ALICE COOPER Plays First Show As Support Act For MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD

August 6, 2023

Alice Cooper played his first show as the support act for MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD on this summer's "The World Tour" last night (Saturday, August 5) at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Cooper kicked off show at 5:45 p.m. and performed a 16-song set that included such classics as "Eighteen", "Feed My Frankenstein", "Billion Dollar Babies" and "School's Out". The 75-year-old legendary rocker and his band even got a chance to play an encore, Alice's 1972 single "Elected".

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Lock Me Up
02. No More Mr. Nice Guy
03. I'm Eighteen
04. Under My Wheels
05. Billion Dollar Babies
06. Fallen In Love
07. Snakebite
08. Feed My Frankenstein
09. Poison
10. Guitar Solo
11. Black Widow Jam
12. Ballad Of Dwight Fry
13. Killer
14. I Love The Dead
15. School's Out

Encore:

16. Elected

Cooper told MyRadioLink.com that he has no problem opening the MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD shows. "That's fine. I don't care. I don't care when we go on," he said. "We're gonna do our show no matter what. I'm way past the ego thing of, 'Oh, we have to go on last,' that whole bit. We're gonna do our show. We don't care what slots we're in."

He continued: "[MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] Tommy Lee recently said something that was really funny. He said, 'The worst thing you can ever do is have Alice open for you.' I thought that was a great, nice compliment."

Cooper will release a new album "Road", on August 25 via earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the LP was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

Additionally, Cooper has announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Find more on Alice cooper
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).