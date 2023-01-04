Watch ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO Rehearse For Tribute Concert To Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART

ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello has shared a video of him practicing for this weekend's "Bubba Bash 2023", a charity concert in celebration of RUSH's late drummer Neil Peart" on the third anniversary of his passing. The show will be held at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania on January 7, 2023 and will feature YYNOT, considered one of the premier RUSH tribute bands, alongside an all-star lineup of special guests: Bello, Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS),Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, OVERKILL),Jon Dinklage ("Clockwork Angels" string ensemble),Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author),John Wesley (PORCUPINE TREE) and Seven Antonopoulos (OPIATE FOR THE MASSES). Proceeds from the show will go to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil.

The progressive rock band YYNOT was the coming together of award-winning guitarist/songwriter/producer Billy Alexander and Florida-based virtuoso bassist Tim Starace. In 2015, after seeing Tim post videos of his mind-blowing and accurate RUSH bass covers, Alexander approached him about forming an online collaboration. With the addition of drummer Mike Hetzel and vocalist Patty PerShayla, YYNOT delivers a well-deserved "throat punch" in both their live shows and recorded material with their original progressive rock and "note-for-note" vintage RUSH covers while adding their own swagger to the mix. Their debut album and latest release, "Resonance", have garnered praise from the rock world including Prog magazine and Classic Rock. The records have continued to sell in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil and more. YYNOT has accumulated devoted fans all over the U.S. and abroad.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, 2020, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

In February 2020, Bello commented on Peart's passing, telling the "Come To Where I'm From" podcast: "I didn't expect that. I didn't see this coming at all. That's one of my guys. And as a bass player, too, I'll say that. That's the guy I try to lock in bass with… Just think about these crazy things that he did outside the box and experiment and made it look easy. I mean, think about it.

"I'm so sorry I didn't see that last [RUSH] tour. I wasn't home. That last tour, I was never home when they were [near my hometown], and I regret that.

"Man, talk about a loss," he added. "It just breaks my heart. You just want more. 'Cause I don't think there are people like that around. There's never gonna be another RUSH. That came organically.

"Growing up in the Bronx, I'd come home from school, [go over] to my Uncle Joe's deli, worked till eight o'clock. Eight o'clock, eight thirty, I'd grab something to eat, go right to my room and learn a RUSH song."