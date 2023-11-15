Watch: ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Performs 'The Wolf You Feed' With NITA STRAUSS Live For First Time

ARCH ENEMY's Alissa White-Gluz joined Nita Strauss on stage last night (Tuesday, November 14) at Théâtre Beanfield in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to perform the song "The Wolf You Feed" live for the first time. Video of her appearance can be seen below.

Nita wrote on social media: "The Queen Beast herself Alissa White-Gluz graced the stage with us last night in Montréal. This was long overdue and so much fun to finally get to perform The Wolf You Feed together!!

"Outside of being someone I truly consider a great friend, Alissa has always been one of my absolute favorite vocalists and performers, and to share the stage together for the first time was incredibly inspiring. Grateful for these experiences! Hopefully this is the first time of many!"

Earlier today, Nita's fiancé, drummer and manager Josh Villalta shared a clip of Alissa's performance and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "Last night in Montreal was special… The amazing @alissawhitegluz came out and sang The Wolf Feed with us for the first time! Thank you for coming out and crushing it!"

The studio version of "The Wolf You Feed" featuring White-Gluz appeared on Strauss's sophomore solo album, "The Call of the The Void", which was released in July via Sumerian Records. The LP is a star-studded affair featuring additional guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman, HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Chris Motionless, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, Alice Cooper and Lilith Czar.

When "The Wolf You Feed" was first released as a single in October 2022, Nita said in a statement: "If you look back at old interviews from the last ten years, any time I was asked about collaborating with a vocalist in the future, Alissa White-Gluz was always the first name out of my mouth. She is truly one of my favorite vocalists and performers in the industry and creating this track together was everything I hoped it would be.

"I'm very proud to release this track, especially now with everything else that's going on. This time in history, whether in politics, music, social media, or our personal lives, has been an eye-opening look into the two wolves of a lot of people out there, and maybe this song will be a reminder that we all have the ability to choose how we respond to things."

The lyrics of this song were inspired by "The Story Of The Two Wolves", a legend widely attributed to Native American storytellers. An old grandfather was teaching his grandson about life: "A fight is going on inside me," he said to the boy. "It is a terrible fight and it is between two wolves. One is evil — he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego." He continued: "The other is good — he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. The same fight is going on inside you–and inside every other person, too." The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather: "Which wolf will win?" The grandfather simply replied: "The one you feed."

Alissa added: "Nita and I finally got to collaborate — something we have both wanted to do for years! 'The Wolf You Feed' is a kickass, catchy metal track with a really cool vibe. I kept the 'two wolves' analogy as a foundation throughout the song while playing up the dichotomy of the two sides of the tug of war we all have inside us. I recorded my parts in my home studio and it was an absolute pleasure to build this song with Nita. I am honored to be a part of it! Can't wait to do this again!"

Strauss is currently touring North America as the support act for MAMMOTH WVH, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort", kicked off in late April in Michigan and continued through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.