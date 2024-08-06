  • facebook
Watch: ARMORED SAINT Joined By EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA For 'Can U Deliver' Performance In Romania

August 6, 2024

EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza joined ARMORED SAINT on stage this past Sunday (August 4) at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania to perform the song "Can U Deliver". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Two months ago, ARMORED SAINT released a rendition of "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)". The classic track was originally written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter and was first released by PEOPLE in 1970. Additional covers include THE FOUR TOPS (1974),SANTANA (1978) and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS (1989).

"One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)" was produced by Joey Vera, mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Maor Applebaum.

More than a year ago, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.

ARMORED SAINT recently wrapped up a successful North American tour with QUEENSRŸCHE and is currently working on music for its upcoming full-length album.

In July, the band returned to European stages for a 16-date run of shows, which includes appearances at Headbangers Open Air, Wacken Open Air, Fezen, Brutal Assault and more.

