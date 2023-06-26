Watch: ARMORED SAINT's JOHN BUSH Sings 'Burnin' Up' With JUDAS PRIEST Cover Band In Anaheim

This past Saturday (June 24),former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT vocalist John Bush performed the JUDAS PRIEST classic "Burnin' Up" with EARLY PRIEST, featuring Steve Gaines (ABATTOIR, ANGER AS ART) and Lawrence Arrieta (FEAR),as part of "A Tribute To The Metal Gods: A Night Of Judas Priest" at Bobby V's in Anaheim, California. Video of John's appearance can be seen below.

Bush previously recorded a cover of "Burnin' Up" for "A Tribute To Judas Priest": Legends Of Metal, Vol. 1", which came out in 1996. The track also featured Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) on guitar and Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) on vocals.

Back in September 2020, Bush spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the inspiration he drew from JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford, particularly in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was first developing his own singing style. He said: "There's no singer like Rob. He's one of those guys [who have] this incredible voice with all this kind of talent behind it and probably multiple octaves. Nobody can scream like Rob. He was the reason thousands of singers tried to do it, and few could like him. But he was a big inspiration."

He continued: "I tried to emulate his voice in the early days and tried to sing in all the different ways he did. Not only was he an amazing screamer, but he could sing low and sing something soft, and it was equally as impactful. I think he's arguably one of the greatest rock singers of all time — not just heavy metal, but rock. I mean, few people can do what he can do. He's up there for me — top three at least, for sure. [Classic PRIEST albums] 'Stained Class', 'Hell Bent For Leather', 'Unleashed In The East', those are records that I kind of grew up on discovering rock and roll and heavy metal, and it just catapulted my views on music into a whole other realm."