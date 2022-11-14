Watch Avatars Of OZZY OSBOURNE And LEMMY 'Perform' At Virtual OZZFEST 2022

Solo avatars of Ozzy Osbourne and MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy were among the "headlining" acts at the 2023 edition of the iconic global touring metal festival Ozzfest. The event, which launched the careers of countless bands, including SLIPKNOT, DISTURBED, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, INCUBUS, LAMB OF GOD and many others, came to Decentraland late last week and also included "performances" by MEGADETH and SKID ROW, among others, via their respective official music videos.

The 2023 Ozzfest was part of the sophomore edition of Metaverse Music Festival (MVMF) from Decentraland, the world's largest user-owned and operated virtual social world. This year's MVMF featured 100 confirmed artists across uniquely curated community genre stages, and with newly-created, Web3-enabled, immersive music experiences. Presented by digital asset platform Kraken, MVMF was free for all to attend, with no VR, ticket or headset required.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse," Osbourne said in a press release prior to the event. "This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way."

In October 2021, Decentraland hosted the inaugural Metaverse Music Festival which hosted 80+ artists including Web3 innovators Deadmau5, 3LAU, Paris Hilton, RAC and Alison Wonderland, and saw 50,000 unique attendees during the four-day event. Since then, major artists including Jason Derulo and Grimes, labels and producers, have embraced virtual performances leading to MTV announcing a new metaverse category at their 2022 VMAs.

Metaverse Music Festival featured curators who are redefining IP ownership and seeking to transform the music industry through Web3 technology and AI software.

This year, Decentralanddoubled down on music in the metaverse. MVMF showcased the latest metaverse technology that presents listeners with truly unique experiences only available through a virtual world. Decentraland's unique Emotes feature enabled any creator worldwide to create custom moves and gestures that brought your avatar to life, and were a central part of how concertgoers had fun through dancing and self-expression during the festival. New motion capture technology was also demonstrated on this global stage from Move.ai which enables motion capture with no suits and Kinetix.tech that aims to empower creators to make emote NFTs using only a phone camera. Presenting partner Kraken also dropped a series of NFT wearables exclusive for festival-goers, unveiled a pop-up NFT gallery as well as hosted a special festival afterparty.

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.