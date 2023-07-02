  • facebook
Watch: AXL ROSE Takes A Tumble At GUNS N' ROSES' Concert In London

July 2, 2023

Axl Rose took an unexpected tumble on stage during GUNS N' ROSES' concert Friday night (June 30) at BST Hyde Park in London, England.

While performing the "Use Your Illusion" song "Bad Obsession" with his bandmates amid a light drizzle, the GN'R singer walked backwards a little too quickly without looking where he was going and briefly fell over. The 61-year-old quickly recovered and got back on his feet to continue singing the track.

After completing the second song of the set, Rose pointed out how slippery the stage could get and joked to the 60,000-strong crowd: "I don't want to jinx it, but hopefully I've got all the slip and sliding out of the way."

Fresh from their headline slot at Glastonbury Festival, GUNS N' ROSES played a three-hour set at BST Hyde Park and included covers of "Live And Let Die" by Paul McCartney's WINGS and "Down On The Farm" by punk outfit U.K. SUBS.

The 27-song set kicked off with "It's So Easy" and included "Slither" from VELVET REVOLVER, the band guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were in during their time away from GUNS N' ROSES in the early 2000s.

GUNS N' ROSES' North American tour will start on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members McKagan, Rose and Slash, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February 2022. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

