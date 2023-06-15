Watch: BEATALLICA Performs In Massachusetts During Spring 2023 Tour

BEATALLICA, a satirical mashup act whose hilarious schtick marries the songwriting prowess of THE BEATLES to the deep-throated rock growl of METALLICA, performed this past Tuesday (June 13) at the Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of the Laughingmonkeymusic YouTube channel).

BEATALLICA released its fourth studio album, "The Devolver Album", in November 2021 via Metal Assault Records.

Produced by BEATALLICA, "The Devolver Album" was recorded at Hamtone Audio and engineered by Jeff Hamilton and Lodi Broekhuizen. Mixing and mastering duties were handled by Flemball Rasmartin at Shane Olivo Audio and Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering, respectively. The artwork featured on the cover of "The Devolver Album" was created by Matt Wells of lizardmanart.com.

Prior to the arrival of "The Devolver Album", the band said: "BEATALLICA are stoked to finally be releasing 'The Devolver Album' after many years of arranging, re-arranging, and deranging concepts!

"Our relationship with METALLICA has been a blessing and we thank them for their support and allowances.

"'The Devolver Album' will have all the elements of past BEATALLICA recordings plus more. Listeners will pick up on the mash-up between original music and lyrics and METALLICA compositions along with BEATLES sensibilities, style, and influence. Thrashy, heavy, clever, subversive, and hesh, of course!

"BEATALLICA are made up of highly experienced song writers and we had a great time working in original material on this release."

Back in 2005, the members of BEATALLICA received help from METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich in their dispute with Sony Music over BEATALLICA's "unlawful use" of the group's compositions "without authorization or license." Sony Music accused BEATALLICA of violating copyright laws, demanded that their webmaster pay "unspecified damages," and forced the band's ISP to shut down their web site. Thanks to Ulrich's efforts, BEATALLICA was soon back online, and the legal debacle was over.

"The Internet is a swamp of piracy, so you send out cease-and-desist letters all the time," METALLICA lawyer Peter Paterno said at the time. "Someone at Sony probably saw this site and sent out a letter and once they realized what was on it they decided it was not something worth picking a fight over. They got that this is different from someone selling BEATLES CDs and not paying royalties."

BEATALLICA frontman Jaymz Lennfield (a.k.a. Michael "Tinker" Tierney) later told River Cities' Reader that he believed his band's music had the legal protection of parody. "We think we're making something new, especially lyrically," he said. "It's definitely a creative process... Legally and creatively, stuff like this hasn't been done before."

BEATALLICA is:

Jaymz Lennfield - lead vocals, guitars

Grg Hammettson III - lead guitar, backing vocals

Jimmy Ul-nic - drums, percussion, backing vocals

Dr. Robert Stujillo - bass, backing vocals