Watch: BLAZE BAYLEY Dedicates His Performance Of 'Wrathchild' To PAUL DI'ANNO At Athens Concert

During his November 8 concert at Gagarin 205 in Athens, Greece, former IRON MAIDEN singer Blaze Bayley dedicated his performance of the MAIDEN classic "Wrathchild" to another ex-MAIDEN vocalist, Paul Di'Anno, who died on October 21 at the age of 66. You can watch fan-filmed video of Blaze's rendition of the track below.

When Paul's passing was first announced, Bayley took to his social media to write: "Very sad to hear of the death of my friend Paul Di'Anno.

"Paul & I did quite a few tours & concerts together over the years… Sweden Rock, Ukraine, Australia, Scandinavia. He had a great sense of humour & those were crazy times.

"His voice & his music with IRON MAIDEN & his own projects will live on.

"Fondly remembered, sadly missed. RIP."

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away at his home in Salisbury.

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

The day that Di'Anno's death was announced, IRON MAIDEN released a statement in which the band said: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to IRON MAIDEN was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world. We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more.

"On behalf of the band, [managers] Rod [Smallwood] and Andy [Taylor], and the whole IRON MAIDEN team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest in peace, Paul."

MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris added: "It's just so sad he's gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace, mate."