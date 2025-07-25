Watch: BREAKING BENJAMIN's BENJAMIN BURNLEY And FLYLEAF's LACEY STURM Cover OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home'

BREAKING BENJAMIN singer Benjamin Burnley performed an acoustic rendition of Ozzy Osbourne's classic "Mama, I'm Coming Home" with FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm and her husband Josh on July 22 at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana. Video of the performance can be seen below. Captured live just hours after Ozzy's death during Benjamin, Lacey and Josh's intimate unplugged tour, this heartfelt cover blends raw emotion, stripped-down instrumentation and soaring harmonies in a tribute to one of rock's most iconic ballads.

Ozzy died Tuesday morning (July 22),his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Osbourne also won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage, and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.